How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido India's website: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Diamonds are one of the premium currencies of Garena Free Fire. They are used to purchase most exclusive in-game items like skins, costumes, characters, and more. Users crave all such things, but diamonds aren’t free, and they have to spend money from their own pockets to acquire them.

Top-up websites like Games Kharido are one way for players to purchase diamonds. But many do not know they can use such sites, which is what this article discusses.

Topping-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido for beginners

As mentioned earlier, Games Kharido is one of the most prominent top-up websites. They provide users with a 100% bonus on their first purchase.

Following are the steps by which the users can top-up diamonds:

Step 1: They can open the official website of Games Kharido. Click here to visit the site.

Step 2: They must press the ‘Free Fire’ option and log in via either of the two options - Player ID or Facebook account.

Log in methods

Step 3: Numerous top-up options would appear on the screen, and users can choose the required number of diamonds.

Step 4: The diamonds will be added to the users' Free Fire accounts after making a successful payment.

Top-up options for the Indian users

Top-up options

Following are the top-up options available for the first-time purchase on Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

Indian players have three payment options available – PayTM, UPI, and NetBanking.

