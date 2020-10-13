Free Fire is a mobile battle royale game developed by 111 Dot Studios and published by Garena. The game has emerged as one of the most played BR games on the mobile platform in the last couple of years.

Such is the popularity of Free Fire that many players even play the mobile game on their PCs. To play the fast-paced battle royale on a PC, players need to use emulators like Tencent Gaming Buddy or Gameloop.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to download and play Free Fire on Tencent Gaming Buddy.

What is Gameloop?

This emulator was formerly known as Tencent Gaming Buddy and was rebranded as Gameloop. Here are some of its key features:

Rapid and Accurate Controller Support.

Ultimate Graphic and Vision, Exclusive Support of 2K Resolution.

Lower Equipment Requirement, Min. 2GB RAM.

How to play Free Fire on Tencent Gaming Buddy (Gameloop): Step-by-step guide for PC

Follow the steps given below to download and play Free Fire on Gameloop:

Step 1: Download and install the Gameloop emulator from the official website if you have not done it already. You can click here to visit the website.

Step 2: After the emulator is installed, search for Free Fire using the search bar.

Step 3: Click on Free Fire and press on the download button. Wait for the game to be downloaded and installed.

After this process is complete, you can enjoy playing the quick-paced battle royale game on your PC.

(The time taken to download the game depends on the internet speed of the users)

