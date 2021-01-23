Since its release in 2017, Garena Free Fire has become one of the top games on the mobile platform and has achieved some monumental feats. According to the second quarter reports of Sea Limited, it has reached a record high of over 100 million peak daily active users.

The popularity of the title is such that many users desire to play the game on their PCs; however, many do not know how to do so. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can use emulators to play Garena Free Fire on their Windows PC in 2021.

Also Read: Free Fire Republic Day India '26/1' event: Free daily rewards, new gun skin, and more

How to play Free Fire on Windows PC in 2021: Step-by-step beginners guide

Bluestacks emulator (Image Credits Bluestacks)

There are numerous emulators available in the market that players can utilize. Bluestacks is one of the most popular options due to the features that it provides. Here are few key features of Bluestacks:

Game Controls: Players can use the preset controls or customize them according to their choice.

Eco Mode: Optimize PC usage when running multiple instances.

Multi-instance enables users to run multiple applications at once.

Real-time translation.

Macros to record and replay actions with a single keypress.

Follow the steps given below to play Free Fire on PC using the Bluestacks emulator:

Advertisement

Step 1: Players have to download and install Bluestacks on their PC. They can click here to visit the official website of Bluestacks.

Official website of Bluestacks

Step 2: After the emulator is installed, players have to log in to their Google account.

Step 3: Open the Google Play Store application on Bluestacks and search for Garena Free Fire using the search bar.

Step 4: Lastly, click on the install button. After the completion of the installation process, enjoy playing Free Fire on a Windows PC.

Users will have to follow similar steps to download and play Free Fire with other emulators on the Google Play Store

Advertisement

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.

Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Shadow Shooter: Who has better stats in Free Fire?