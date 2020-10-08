Lag is a problem that every player dreads irrespective of the game that they play. Garena Free Fire players are not immune to this problem, with many of its players facing lag issues which hamper their overall battle royale experience.

In this article, we will provide you with some tips to minimize lag and enjoy lag-free gameplay in Free Fire.

How to play Free Fire without lag?

Players could face lag issues due to several reasons such as bad ping and insufficient RAM. Here are some of the tips that you can follow to help you enjoy a lag-free battle royale experience:

#1 Closing all background applications

Players should consider closing all other background applications while playing Garena Free Fire since these applications not only consume the internet but also block up the RAM. Closing these applications would free up the internet bandwidth as well as the RAM.

#2 Reducing the graphics

Players will also face lag if their device is not capable of running the game at specific graphic settings. In this case, they should consider lowering the settings, which would likely reduce the stutters as well as the lag.

#3 Disabling the auto-update feature

Google Play Store has an auto-update feature which updates apps and games automatically. This takes away a significant chunk of data which hampers the ping and causes lag.

In addition to these tips, players should never use third-party applications like GFX tools since the use of such apps is considered cheating, according to Garena Free Fire. If players are found guilty of using these tools, their accounts will be suspended permanently.

