How to play Freminet in Genshin Impact

Freminet is a 4-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact who first made his debut in version 4.0. He wields a Claymore as his weapon of choice and is designed to be played as a Main DPS. Players can either build him to deal Cryo or Physical damage, depending on their preference.

Freminet's kit revolves around his Elemental Skill which summons Pers to the field. Depending upon the Pressure level of his skill, he deals different types of damage. As such, players may need to familiarize themselves with his gameplay mechanics for optimal play.

This guide will cover how to play and build Freminet in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Freminet gameplay guide

Freminet is a Cryo Main DPS in Genshin Impact from the 4-star rarity. While he doesn't boast very high damage, he is a decent option for fans to use in the early-to-mid game.

Currently, players can obtain Freminet for free by participating in the version 4.2 flagship event, Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures.

Capable of inflicting both, Cryo and Physical damage, Freminet can be built focusing on either of them. For his artifact's main stats, players should select the following:

Sands Goblet Circlet ATK% Cryo DMG Bonus / Physical DMG Bonus Crit Rate / Crit DMG

As for their substats, the following should be prioritized:

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

Elemental Mastery

Energy Recharge

Freminet's talent priorities are:

Normal and Charged Attacks = Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst

How to play Freminet

Freminet's Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

A major part of Freimnet's kit is his Elemental Skill, called "Pressurized Floe." Upon activating the ability, he deals Cryo DMG and begins the Pers Timer. Additionally, it also deals Pneuma-aligned Arkhe damage. During this period, Freminet's normal attacks will charge the pressure level, which then unleashes different types of damage based on the level.

Level 1 to 3 : Deals Cryo and Physical damage simultaneously.

: Deals Cryo and Physical damage simultaneously. Level 4: Deals high Physical damage.

Therefore, players are recommended to use this rotation for optimal play using Freminet:

Begin the fight by triggering Freminet's Elemental Skill.

Follow up with normal attacks to charge the Pressure level.

Charge the level till 3 if using a Cryo build, or else charge till 4 if using a Physical one.

Cast his Elemental Skill again to deal further damage.

Best artifact set for Freminet

Depending on the build, the best artifact set for Freminet will vary. Here are the best artifact set options for a Physical build:

4-piece Pale Flame

2-piece Pale Flame + 2-piece Bloodstained Chivalry

Travelers option for Cryo damage can opt for the following:

4-piece Blizzard Strayer

2-piece Blizzard Strayer + 2-piece ATK +18%

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.