How to play Genshin Impact with friends: Co-op guide

It's easy to play with a friend in this game (Image via miHoYo)
Modified Mar 02, 2022 11:16 AM IST
Co-Op Mode is where Genshin Impact players will be able to play with their friends. However, there are a few caveats to consider. Here are the basic details that Travelers should consider before attempting Co-Op:

  • It's unlocked at Adventure Rank 16
  • Up to four players can be in a party
  • Cross-play between platforms is allowed
  • Everybody must be on the same regional server
  • It can be initiated either through the Paimon Menu or through the in-game UI
  • Players can join Co-Op of other gamers with an equal or lower World Level
  • Some select Archon and World Quests can disable Co-Op

Some of that information is limited to restrictions. If a player cannot play with their friend, they're highly advised to double-check the above list to see if they're eligible for multiplayer.

How to play with friends in Genshin Impact through Co-op Mode

One way to find it (Image via miHoYo)

If one wishes to play with their friend, they ought to know where to set everything up first. There are two main methods to access multiplayer in Genshin Impact. The above picture shows players how to find it through the Paimon Menu.

To access this menu, use the in-game pause feature. For example, PC players would press "Esc." From here, click on "Co-Op Mode."

Alternatively, Genshin Impact players can click here (Image via miHoYo)

There is a second method to access it, and that's through the game's UI. The second icon to the right of the minimap will bring players to the same screen as if they went through the Paimon Menu.

Genshin Impact players will see a screen similar to this (Image via miHoYo)

The players, levels, and other miscellaneous information will vary every time the player accesses this screen. However, it's also where they can play with their friends. To do so, one can either enter their friend's Player UID or blindly find them on this screen (the first method is far more reliable).

A player's UID can be seen on the bottom right at all times. Alternatively, one can obtain it from the Paimon Menu. This UID will never change, so one doesn't need to get a new one every time for future multiplayer sessions.

On the bottom left of this screen is a player's World Permissions. If one only wishes to play with their friends in Genshin Impact, they should change it to "Join After Approval." They must give their UID to their friend to enter it at this screen, which they can accept shortly afterward.

