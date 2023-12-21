How to play Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising for free

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is the latest addition to the fighting games genre in 2023. This 2.5D title is a perfect tribute to the genre of anime fighters, and to make matters even more interesting, Cygames has also ensured that there's an option to play for free. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a premium title, and there are different editions available (along with DLCs).

While the developer hasn't gone down the demo route, the free version is a wonderful alternative. Not only does it feature multiple modes for players to enjoy, but it's also the ideal way to test things before making a full purchase.

How to download the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising free version

While the free version of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a separate client from the full game, it's also available on Steam.

Follow these steps to download and install it:

Go to the page of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

The page will have a variety of options for you to choose from. Select the free version.

This will add the game to your Steam library, where you can download and play it.

What modes are offered by the free Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising version?

The free version of this title offers the same core game experience that comes with the premium version. However, there are plenty of limitations regarding the game modes and what's offered in the free version. This applies to the campaign mode, in which only the first chapter will be available for players.

When it comes to the online modes, you'll have access to the casual and ranked modes. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has a battle hub akin to Street Fighter 6, allowing players to fight against one another. Ranked has its own separate matchmaking based on the skill tier you're in.

The full version has a massive roster of 28 characters, which includes all names released as DLCs over the last three years. They also include four new names who have debuted with the latest release. However, the free versions will have just four characters available at all times. Gran will always remain available for selection, and the three other options will be rotating names.

Additionally, the free version doesn't allow you to create custom rooms. This option is useful if you're looking to play specifically with your friends or create a custom tournament.

However, despite all the limitations, the free version is a great way to get a taste of this fighting game has to offer.