How to play Halo Infinite Inheritor: Battle Royale on Xbox and PC

An indie studio has made a battle royale for Halo Infinite, named Inheritor: Battle Royale, which is currently available to play right now for all platforms. To play the game, you just need to have the official Halo Infinite game on your platform. Developed by The Forge Falcons studio, this game is made with Halo Infinite assets and is also playable within the game under the community section.

If you are looking forward to how to play the game on your respective platforms, read below.

How to play Halo Infinite Inheritor: Battle Royale on all platforms

Expand Tweet

Halo Infinite Inheritor is available on Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. To play the game, here is what you need to do.

Launch Halo Infinity on your respective platform.

Go to the Home screen and select the Community tab on top.

Under the Community section, select the first option, Custom Browser.

There, you'll find TFF Inheritor: Battle Royale mode.

If you don't find the mode on the first page, you can use the Filters option to select the battle royale mode.

All new features in Inheritor: Battle Royale

The battle royale has brought a plethora of content with its launch, and all of them are available to play right now. From dynamic light storms to boss fights, the last-man-standing mode has all the exciting things you need from a Halo battle royale. Even the developers have also promised to bring post-launch content.

Here is what players will experience at launch:

Dynamic Closing Zone

Dynamic Airdrops

Dynamic Lighting Storm

Procedurally Generated Terrain

Buy Stations

Point System

Enemy Campaign AI

Dynamic KOTH That Provides Extra Points

8 Point Of Interests

Respawn Arena

Boss Fight

If you are looking for all the post-launch content for Halo Infinite Inheritor: Battle Royale, here is a list of everything on its way to the mode.

Completely Modular Teams

Visual Updates

Cinematic Drop Pod Sequence

Sabre Crash Sites

Player Buy Back For Teams

Improved Scoring System

UI Improvements

The developers have also assured the community that they will closely follow the feedback and will change things according to it. You can also add your opinion on their official Twitter page.

Right now, the game does not have the teams update. However, you can team up with up to four players starting October 27, 2023. For more information regarding Halo Infinite and exciting community game modes like this, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.