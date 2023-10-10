Halo Infinite’s Season 5: Release date, new maps, mode and more

The pulsing enthusiasm for Halo Infinite has reached a peak as we approach the release of Halo Infinite’s Season 5. Halo Players can expect a couple of returning play modes, including the co-op wave defense Firefight Mode and Halo 4's objective-based Extraction mode. The Season 5 trailer promises an immersive gaming experience with new maps and fiercely compelling gameplay types.

Halo Infinite has struggled to offer consistent, acceptable content updates since launch, but it appears that Season 5, titled Reckoning, will be pretty extensive. Halo Infinite’s Season 5 is set in a combat-torn universe that caters to both novice and experienced gamers.

In this article, we are going to go over all the new maps, modes, and more present in Halo Infinite’s Season 5.

Release date of Halo Infinite’s Season 5

It has been officially announced that Halo Infinite’s Season 5: Reckoning will launch on October 17. The game’s trailer, which was packed with information, was released on October 10 on Halo’s official YouTube channel. It showcased some of the new content that will arrive when the season launches.

New maps in Halo Infinite’s Season 5

Season 5 of Halo Infinite will officially bring two new Arena maps, Prism and Forbidden, according to the tweet by the game's official handle.

Forbidden (Image via Activision)

Forbidden is a symmetrical map built particularly for Capture the Flag. It uses the well-known Forerunner ruins art style, which is similar to Halo 2's Sanctuary, as well as a touch of Warlock. As a symmetrical map, it lends itself well to competitive play. It has the characteristic Halo vibe that other competitive maps in the game, such as Aquarius or Streets, lack.

Prism (Image via 343 Industries)

Prism is very different from Forbidden, with different degrees of elevation and a natural-feeling landscape. Prism also includes various environmental hazards in the form of crystal clusters that, when shot, emit deadly shards that can harm you or your opponent. This adds some interactivity to the map, and well-placed shots and grenades around these crystals should provide for some fascinating plays.

New mode in Halo Infinite’s Season 5

Extraction Mode (Image via 343 Industries)

The Extraction is the new game mode that will arrive in Halo Infinite’s Season 5. It was first seen in Halo 4 and has been reinvented for Season 5 of Halo Infinite. Teams compete in this game type by planting and defending extraction devices at random spots on the map.

In each round, a neutral extraction site will spawn somewhere on the map, and players must utilize specified technologies to begin the extraction process. Once planted, the device begins to make progress over time, but adversaries can interrupt the process and plant their own devices.

Teams receive a point for successfully completing the extraction. When a site is extracted, it will vanish and reappear elsewhere on the map for the next point.

Halo Infinite Season 5 will be officially available from October 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.