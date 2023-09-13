Warzone 2 DMZ guide: "Cartel No More" mission explained

The Cartel No More is a challenging Warzone 2 DMZ mission in Tier 5 of the Shadow Company faction. It can easily be completed with a proper squad. While it is not extremely difficult, it is time-consuming, and finishing it solo will leave you in the radiation zone. However, the thrill of completing this challenging task makes the effort worthwhile.

The mission requires you to complete three tasks in a single deployment in Warzone 2's Vondel map. These objectives can be completed in any sequence and are focused on a single point of interest (POI), reducing the need for considerable travel.

This article explains how you can complete the Cartel No More mission effectively and reap the accompanying rewards.

How to complete the Cartel No More mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Tasks included in Warzone 2 DMZ's Cartel No More mission (Image via Activision)

The Cartel No More mission in Warzone 2 has three different tasks. They are listed below:

Clear the Terminal in Vondel.

Open the three Safes and Search for Any Gas in the Same Deployment.

Detonate Charges on the two Cargo Shipments Outside the Terminal in the Same Deployment.

After completing all the tasks, you will be rewarded with a unique weapon blueprint called the Rule Breaker and an additional 20,000 XP.

To begin the mission, land on Warzone 2's Vondel map and head towards the extreme south direction where the Cruise Terminal POI is located. Normally, you'd need a Cruise Terminal key to unlock the facility. However, if you approach the mission backward, you won't need the key.

You must now locate the bombsite where you will put the explosives. Both bombsites are positioned outside the terminal building, to the southeast and southwest direction.

Locations of the bombsites (Image via Activision and YouTube/LaserBolt and Joe Iz Gaming)

You must now plant explosives and defend both the bombsites till the timer runs out. It's critical to keep AI foes from defusing the bombs since it resets the timer. This job typically takes between six and seven minutes to complete. Enemies will even come out from the Terminal building, which is when a mechanic comes into play; the doors will become unlocked, and you will no longer need the Terminal key to open them.

After both bomb locations have been detonated, travel to the Terminal building to find and secure the three safes.

Locations of all three safes (Image via Activision and YouTube/ JudgeTwoFive)

The safes are positioned as follows: one on the second floor next to the broken elevator, one on the ground level right below the second-floor safe, and one beside the double doors in the facility's westernmost section.

Start the drilling procedure to open up the safes, causing AI opponents to rush to all three safe spots to halt the drilling process. Remember that if the drilling stops, you may continue it without losing your progress.

When the timer completes, proceed to open all three safes. One of these safes will contain the appropriate chemical (Gas), completing the second task automatically.

By the time the drilling process ends, the first task will be completed automatically, as the AI bots within the facility will gather at your location.

With this, you have successfully completed the Cartel No More mission in Season 5 Reloaded of Warzone 2 DMZ.