Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 patch notes: New weapons, Operators, The Haunting, and more

The Season 6 patch of Modern Warfare 2 just went live, and it has plenty of new content to offer. This latest seasonal update brings three new weapons to both titles, alongside several new Operators and maps. The Call of Duty new update will also contain The Haunting event's content, which will go live on Halloween this year.

The notes for this Season 6 patch were recently released by Activision via a blog post. They detail all the changes that are being introduced as part of Season 6.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 patch notes

Here are the Season 6 patch notes for MW2 as presented on Call of Duty's official site:

GLOBAL

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 The Haunting (Image via Activision)

Dark Ritual Operators have begun summoning The Haunting… prepare for darkness to fall on October 17th.

Stay tuned for more information on all the events coming to Call of Duty in the lead-up to Modern Warfare 3!

BATTLE PASS

Season 06 Battle Pass

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

Just take a look at the Season 06 Battle Pass and you’ll see The Haunting is fast approaching. Featuring 100+ rewards, including:

New Spawn Operator

Three new weapons

10 new terrifying Operator skins and BlackCell variants for each

New weapon Blueprints

Creepy vehicle skins

BlackCell Season 06

Strike fear into your foes via advanced cybernetics with the Season 06 experience with BlackCell, featuring the following items and rewards:

The BlackCell Sector, including 1,100 COD Points; the new BlackCell Operator V4L3RIA and her Tactical Pet Megabyte; the “BlackCell Reckoner” Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint; and a BlackCell-themed Smoke Grenade Equipment Skin.

Full access to the Season 06 Battle Pass, plus 20 Battle Token Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation®). The full Battle Pass includes 1,400 COD Points within 100 Tiers of unlockable content from Battle Pass progress.

An exclusive BlackCell Sector within the Battle Pass AO serving as an alternative starting location.

Additional BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: 10 BlackCell Operator Skins, including one for new Operator Spawn, Al Simmons, Creepy Clown, Soul Crusher, Mil-Spawn, Tier 100 Spawn, and more; six animated Weapon Blueprints; and two Vehicle Skins.

Players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the Battle Pass will also receive 1,100 COD Points back.

OPERATORS

New Operators

V4L3RIA (BlackCell)

Modern Warfare 2 V4l3ria and Megabyte (Image via Activision)

Little is known about V4L3RIA’s origins, but early tests of the model’s combat prowess confirm its high-performance lethality. Accompanying V4L3RIA is her robotic Tactical Pet, Megabyte.

Spawn

Spawn Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

"You sent me to Hell. I’m here to return the favor.” — Spawn.

Lilith (Diablo IV)

Modern Warfare 2 Lilith Bundle (Image via Activision)

The Burning Hells arrive in time for the Haunting. Deploy as the Daughter of Hatred and the Creator of Sanctuary.

Inarius (Diablo IV)

Modern Warfare 2 Inarius bundle (Image via Activision)

Drop in as the fallen archangel Inarius.

Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2)

Modern Warfare 2 Ash Williams bundle (Image via Activision)

The former supermarket clerk-turned demon hunter arrives to battle the underworld entities spewing forth from the Hellmouth.

Alucard (Hellsing)

Modern Warfare 2 Alucard Bundle (Image via Activision)

Deploy as “Alucard,” the Hellsing Organization’s most powerful weapon against supernatural forces.

Skeletor (Masters of the Universe) - Available when The Haunting starts on October 17th

Modern Warfare 2 Skeletor Bundle (Image via Activision)

EVENTS

The Haunting event of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Prepare for The Haunting

Coming to Modern Warfare II and Warzone on October 17th

The Haunting is just around the corner! Prepare for frightening thrills, the shambling undead, squad hunts to take down grotesque monsters, and those infamous jump-scares as The Haunting returns to Call of Duty!

WEAPONS

New Weapons

TR-76 Geist (Assault Rifle)

TR-76 Geist assault rifle of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

A hard-hitting bullpup assault rifle chambered in 7.62 x 39 mm. Highly modular, this weapon system can be adapted to fit a wide range of tactics and combat scenarios.

Obtained via Battle Pass

ISO 9mm (Submachine Gun)

ISO 9 SMG of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Sweep the battlefield clean with the high fire rate, maneuverability, and exceptional steadiness of this 9mm SMG.

Obtained via Battle Pass

Dual Kamas (Melee)

Dual Kama melee of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Cut down your enemies with each swing of these curved and deadly blades.

Obtained via Battle Pass

New Attachments

Shotguns

Lockwood 300

Maelstrom Dual Trigger

A cold hammer forged dual trigger that fires both rounds simultaneously with devastating results.

Weapon Balancing

Submachine Guns

Lachmann Shroud

Reduced upper torso damage | Modern Warfare 2 Only

Reduced mid-far distance damage | Modern Warfare 2 Only

Minor increase in close-mid distance damage | Modern Warfare 2 Only

Minibak

Increased close distance damage | MWII Only

Increased damage range | MWII Only

Assault Rifles

Kastov 762

Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only

Reduced close damage range | MWII Only

Increased mid damage range | MWII Only

FR Avancer

Increased damage range | MWII Only

Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall

Increased damage range | MWII Only

Lachmann-762

Increased damage range | MWII Only

SO-14

Increased damage range | MWII Only

TAQ-V

Increased damage range | MWII Only

Shotguns

Bryson 800

Reduced far damage range | MWII Only

Expedite 12

Increased mid damage range | MWII Only

MX Guardian

Reduced close damage range | MWII Only

Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent

Reduced close damage range | MWII Only

Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only

Reduced damage to legs | MWII Only

Lockwood MK2

Increased mid damage range | MWII Only

Increased close distance damage | MWII Only

Increased damage to upper arm | MWII Only

Improved sprint out time

Increased hip movement speed

SA-B 50

Improved sprint out time

Improved ADS time

Reduced moving hip spread

Increased far damage range | MWII Only

SP-R 208

Increase to mid damage range | MWII Only

Weapons Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing the stat bars to occasionally display incorrect information when comparing Weapons or Attachments

Fixed an issue with the Lockwood 300 that would cause it to deal inconsistent Headshot Damage

Fixed an issue with some KV Broadside and MX Guardian Barrel Attachments where they were not offering the correct stat

PROGRESSION

New Prestige level of Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 (Image via Activision)

The Final Prestige - Level 1,250

Season 06 will increase the Prestige Rank cap from 21 to 25, with a new maximum level of 1,250. Obtaining each new Prestige Rank offers multiple rewards along with a new icon besides the Prestige number, as follows:

Prestige 22: Unlocked at Level 1,100

Prestige 23: Unlocked at Level 1,150

Prestige 24: Unlocked at Level 1,200

Prestige 25: Unlocked at Level 1,250

GLOBAL BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where helicopters were taking higher damage than intended when stuck with a Shock Stick

Fixed an issue where the Player could be teleported outside of the Heavy Chopper while it was moving in rare circumstances

Fixed an issue allowing Dirt Bikes collision with water to not function as intended

Fixed an issue causing some Operators to clip when in the MRAP

Fixed an issue where menu titles can appear incorrectly when using the quick menu

Fixed an issue affecting the appearance of the 9mm Daemon when previewing the weapon

Fixed an issue where spending multiple Battle Pass tokens in a row could cause the Player to receive an error message

Fixed an issue where camera position was inconsistent when viewing weapons and Blueprints in the Battle Pass

Fixed an issue causing the 9mm Daemon unlock requirements to function incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the Calling Card and Emblem reward images for Polyatomic and Orion Masteries were swapped on the Carrack .300

Fixed an issue preventing the ‘Report Player’ function from working correctly from the in-game Scoreboard

Fixed an issue preventing vehicle skin changes from displaying correctly when equipping a new skin

Fixed an exploit that allowed Weapon Blueprint duplication

Fixed an issue preventing Players from navigating the Play Again options using the left thumb stick on controller

Fixed an issue where some Bonus Challenges were not rewarding XP correctly upon completion

Fixed an issue where an Operator’s image can be greyed out after selecting them

Fixed an issue where the Manage Files menu could kick the Player back to the main menu

Fixed an issue where the Screen Refresh Rate setting would not adjust correctly

Fixed an issue where the Drill Charge would not play a sound when a Player was stuck

Fixed an issue where some sounds would unintentionally delay over distance

Fixed an issue where music was fading out unintentionally between Gunfight rounds

Fixed an issue where War Tracks were not mixing correctly according to UI settings

Fixed an issue where the detach sound wouldn’t play when exiting an ascender

Fixed an issue where AI Gun Screens would not function correctly on secondary weapons

DOWNLOADS

The Season 06 update download file size will be larger than our normal seasonal updates as it includes all Season 06 content as well as preparing for the upcoming Modern Warfare III Beta.

Note: PC users will also require additional space on their hard drive for the patch copying process; this is only temporary space that is reclaimed upon completion of the patch installation and is not an additional download.

SPECIAL OPS

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Players who found all 150 intel fragments would not be awarded the exclusive Calling Card

Fixed an issue where the “No Respawns” message was not displaying in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04

MULTIPLAYER

MAPS

New Maps

La Casa (Core 6v6)

La Casa map of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Deploy to the center of paradise in Las Almas, Mexico. Far from prying eyes and surrounded by high walls, this luxurious estate features a dual-wing layout with living quarters in the east and a massive dining room and offices in the west.

Koro Village (Core 6v6)

Koro Village of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Wind back the clock to 2005 when the Multiplayer map “Toujane” launched with Call of Duty® 2. If you’ve been playing the series long enough to be familiar with that desert town, you’ll recognize the layout of Koro Village, though you might want to bring along some warmer clothes for the new wintry location.

King (Gunfight)

New Modern Warfare 2 Gunfight map King (Image via Activision)

The fan-favorite Gunfight map that debuted in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® (2019) returns in Season 06. Though the warehouse holding the practice range has since become tagged up and overgrown, veterans of King will be right at home with its layout.

Fight (Gunfight)

New Modern Warfare 2 Gunfight map Fight (Image via Activision)

The new Fight map offers a different kind of firing-range experience as Operators move through various shoot houses that feature extreme close-quarters engagements.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that could cause Faction Showdown vehicle challenges to track incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the Snoop Dogg Operator didn’t appear correctly in in some Private Matches

Fixed an issue where an ISO 45 stock could display a placeholder image when customizing Loadouts in Private Matches

Fixed an issue where the UAV Killstreak pings enemy locations in-between scans on some Multiplayer Maps

MWII RANKED PLAY

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

Season 06 of MWII Ranked Play features NEW Seasonal Rewards to unlock, including the Pro Issue SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint, Seasonal Division Large Weapon Decals, and much more.

Below are the Season 06 specific details to keep in mind for new and returning competitors.

Season 06 Highlight Changes

Competitive Game Settings

New Season 06 Restrictions

Assault Rifles

TR-76 Geist

SMGs

ISO 9mm

Melee

Dual Kamas

Returning Restrictions in addition to the CDL Competitive Settings

Assault Rifles

Tempus Razorback

FR Avancer

M13C

SMGs

ISO 45

Lachmann Shroud

Shotguns

MX Guardian

Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300

Melee

Tonfa

Pickaxe

Attachments

Corvus Torch Underbarrel

SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

End of Season Skill Setback

At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:

Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.

Example: A Player ending Season 05 in Gold III will begin Season 06 in Silver III.

Players Crimson II and above will start Season 05 in Diamond I.

MWII Ranked Play Season 06 Rewards

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Ranked rewards (Image via Activision)

Season 06 Win Rewards

Throughout the Season 06, Players can earn the following rewards:

5 Wins: ’MWII Season 06 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

10 Wins: Pro Issue SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint

25 Wins: 'Taking Out The Trash” Weapon Charm

50 Wins: '1v1 Me’ Large Weapon Decal

75 Wins: ’MWII Ranked Play Season 06’ Loading Screen

100 Wins: ’MWII Season 06 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

End of Season Division Rewards

At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.

Skill Division Skins:Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play:

Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.

Gold - Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.

Seasonal Division Rewards

Each Ranked Play Season features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.

Seasonal Division Rewards Update

Players who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm. For Season 06, we're offering Seasonal Division Large Weapon Decals.

The Season 05 rewards are as follows:

Top 250: ‘Season 06 Top 250’ Large Weapon Decal, Emblem, and Calling Card

Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards.

Iridescent: ‘Season 06 Iridescent’ Large Weapon Decal, Emblem, and Calling Card

Crimson: ‘Season 06 Crimson’ Large Weapon Decal and Emblem

Diamond: ‘Season 06 Diamond’ Large Weapon Decal and Emblem

Platinum: ‘Season 06 Platinum’ Large Weapon Decal and Emblem

Gold: ‘Season 06 Gold’ Large Weapon Decal and Emblem

Silver: Emblem

Bronze: Emblem

Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 06 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.

That's it for the patch notes for Modern Warfare 2's sixth season.