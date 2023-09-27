Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 patch notes: New weapons, Operators, The Haunting, and more

The Season 6 patch of Modern Warfare 2 just went live, and it has plenty of new content to offer. This latest seasonal update brings three new weapons to both titles, alongside several new Operators and maps. The Call of Duty new update will also contain The Haunting event's content, which will go live on Halloween this year.
The notes for this Season 6 patch were recently released by Activision via a blog post. They detail all the changes that are being introduced as part of Season 6.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 patch notes
Here are the Season 6 patch notes for MW2 as presented on Call of Duty's official site:
GLOBAL
Dark Ritual Operators have begun summoning The Haunting… prepare for darkness to fall on October 17th.
Stay tuned for more information on all the events coming to Call of Duty in the lead-up to Modern Warfare 3!
BATTLE PASS
Season 06 Battle Pass
Just take a look at the Season 06 Battle Pass and you’ll see The Haunting is fast approaching. Featuring 100+ rewards, including:
- New Spawn Operator
- Three new weapons
- 10 new terrifying Operator skins and BlackCell variants for each
- New weapon Blueprints
- Creepy vehicle skins
BlackCell Season 06
Strike fear into your foes via advanced cybernetics with the Season 06 experience with BlackCell, featuring the following items and rewards:
- The BlackCell Sector, including 1,100 COD Points; the new BlackCell Operator V4L3RIA and her Tactical Pet Megabyte; the “BlackCell Reckoner” Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint; and a BlackCell-themed Smoke Grenade Equipment Skin.
- Full access to the Season 06 Battle Pass, plus 20 Battle Token Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation®). The full Battle Pass includes 1,400 COD Points within 100 Tiers of unlockable content from Battle Pass progress.
- An exclusive BlackCell Sector within the Battle Pass AO serving as an alternative starting location.
- Additional BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: 10 BlackCell Operator Skins, including one for new Operator Spawn, Al Simmons, Creepy Clown, Soul Crusher, Mil-Spawn, Tier 100 Spawn, and more; six animated Weapon Blueprints; and two Vehicle Skins.
Players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the Battle Pass will also receive 1,100 COD Points back.
OPERATORS
New Operators
V4L3RIA (BlackCell)
Little is known about V4L3RIA’s origins, but early tests of the model’s combat prowess confirm its high-performance lethality. Accompanying V4L3RIA is her robotic Tactical Pet, Megabyte.
Spawn
"You sent me to Hell. I’m here to return the favor.” — Spawn.
Lilith (Diablo IV)
- The Burning Hells arrive in time for the Haunting. Deploy as the Daughter of Hatred and the Creator of Sanctuary.
Inarius (Diablo IV)
- Drop in as the fallen archangel Inarius.
Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2)
- The former supermarket clerk-turned demon hunter arrives to battle the underworld entities spewing forth from the Hellmouth.
Alucard (Hellsing)
- Deploy as “Alucard,” the Hellsing Organization’s most powerful weapon against supernatural forces.
Skeletor (Masters of the Universe) - Available when The Haunting starts on October 17th
EVENTS
Prepare for The Haunting
Coming to Modern Warfare II and Warzone on October 17th
The Haunting is just around the corner! Prepare for frightening thrills, the shambling undead, squad hunts to take down grotesque monsters, and those infamous jump-scares as The Haunting returns to Call of Duty!
WEAPONS
New Weapons
TR-76 Geist (Assault Rifle)
- A hard-hitting bullpup assault rifle chambered in 7.62 x 39 mm. Highly modular, this weapon system can be adapted to fit a wide range of tactics and combat scenarios.
- Obtained via Battle Pass
ISO 9mm (Submachine Gun)
- Sweep the battlefield clean with the high fire rate, maneuverability, and exceptional steadiness of this 9mm SMG.
- Obtained via Battle Pass
Dual Kamas (Melee)
- Cut down your enemies with each swing of these curved and deadly blades.
- Obtained via Battle Pass
New Attachments
Shotguns
Lockwood 300
- Maelstrom Dual Trigger
- A cold hammer forged dual trigger that fires both rounds simultaneously with devastating results.
Weapon Balancing
Submachine Guns
Lachmann Shroud
- Reduced upper torso damage | Modern Warfare 2 Only
- Reduced mid-far distance damage | Modern Warfare 2 Only
- Minor increase in close-mid distance damage | Modern Warfare 2 Only
Minibak
- Increased close distance damage | MWII Only
- Increased damage range | MWII Only
Assault Rifles
Kastov 762
- Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only
- Reduced close damage range | MWII Only
- Increased mid damage range | MWII Only
FR Avancer
- Increased damage range | MWII Only
Battle Rifles
Cronen Squall
- Increased damage range | MWII Only
Lachmann-762
- Increased damage range | MWII Only
SO-14
- Increased damage range | MWII Only
TAQ-V
- Increased damage range | MWII Only
Shotguns
Bryson 800
- Reduced far damage range | MWII Only
Expedite 12
- Increased mid damage range | MWII Only
MX Guardian
- Reduced close damage range | MWII Only
Marksman Rifles
Tempus Torrent
- Reduced close damage range | MWII Only
- Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only
- Reduced damage to legs | MWII Only
Lockwood MK2
- Increased mid damage range | MWII Only
- Increased close distance damage | MWII Only
- Increased damage to upper arm | MWII Only
- Improved sprint out time
- Increased hip movement speed
SA-B 50
- Improved sprint out time
- Improved ADS time
- Reduced moving hip spread
- Increased far damage range | MWII Only
SP-R 208
- Increase to mid damage range | MWII Only
Weapons Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing the stat bars to occasionally display incorrect information when comparing Weapons or Attachments
- Fixed an issue with the Lockwood 300 that would cause it to deal inconsistent Headshot Damage
- Fixed an issue with some KV Broadside and MX Guardian Barrel Attachments where they were not offering the correct stat
PROGRESSION
The Final Prestige - Level 1,250
Season 06 will increase the Prestige Rank cap from 21 to 25, with a new maximum level of 1,250. Obtaining each new Prestige Rank offers multiple rewards along with a new icon besides the Prestige number, as follows:
- Prestige 22: Unlocked at Level 1,100
- Prestige 23: Unlocked at Level 1,150
- Prestige 24: Unlocked at Level 1,200
- Prestige 25: Unlocked at Level 1,250
GLOBAL BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where helicopters were taking higher damage than intended when stuck with a Shock Stick
- Fixed an issue where the Player could be teleported outside of the Heavy Chopper while it was moving in rare circumstances
- Fixed an issue allowing Dirt Bikes collision with water to not function as intended
- Fixed an issue causing some Operators to clip when in the MRAP
- Fixed an issue where menu titles can appear incorrectly when using the quick menu
- Fixed an issue affecting the appearance of the 9mm Daemon when previewing the weapon
- Fixed an issue where spending multiple Battle Pass tokens in a row could cause the Player to receive an error message
- Fixed an issue where camera position was inconsistent when viewing weapons and Blueprints in the Battle Pass
- Fixed an issue causing the 9mm Daemon unlock requirements to function incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where the Calling Card and Emblem reward images for Polyatomic and Orion Masteries were swapped on the Carrack .300
- Fixed an issue preventing the ‘Report Player’ function from working correctly from the in-game Scoreboard
- Fixed an issue preventing vehicle skin changes from displaying correctly when equipping a new skin
- Fixed an exploit that allowed Weapon Blueprint duplication
- Fixed an issue preventing Players from navigating the Play Again options using the left thumb stick on controller
- Fixed an issue where some Bonus Challenges were not rewarding XP correctly upon completion
- Fixed an issue where an Operator’s image can be greyed out after selecting them
- Fixed an issue where the Manage Files menu could kick the Player back to the main menu
- Fixed an issue where the Screen Refresh Rate setting would not adjust correctly
- Fixed an issue where the Drill Charge would not play a sound when a Player was stuck
- Fixed an issue where some sounds would unintentionally delay over distance
- Fixed an issue where music was fading out unintentionally between Gunfight rounds
- Fixed an issue where War Tracks were not mixing correctly according to UI settings
- Fixed an issue where the detach sound wouldn’t play when exiting an ascender
- Fixed an issue where AI Gun Screens would not function correctly on secondary weapons
DOWNLOADS
The Season 06 update download file size will be larger than our normal seasonal updates as it includes all Season 06 content as well as preparing for the upcoming Modern Warfare III Beta.
Note: PC users will also require additional space on their hard drive for the patch copying process; this is only temporary space that is reclaimed upon completion of the patch installation and is not an additional download.
SPECIAL OPS
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Players who found all 150 intel fragments would not be awarded the exclusive Calling Card
- Fixed an issue where the “No Respawns” message was not displaying in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04
MULTIPLAYER
MAPS
New Maps
La Casa (Core 6v6)
- Deploy to the center of paradise in Las Almas, Mexico. Far from prying eyes and surrounded by high walls, this luxurious estate features a dual-wing layout with living quarters in the east and a massive dining room and offices in the west.
Koro Village (Core 6v6)
- Wind back the clock to 2005 when the Multiplayer map “Toujane” launched with Call of Duty® 2. If you’ve been playing the series long enough to be familiar with that desert town, you’ll recognize the layout of Koro Village, though you might want to bring along some warmer clothes for the new wintry location.
King (Gunfight)
- The fan-favorite Gunfight map that debuted in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® (2019) returns in Season 06. Though the warehouse holding the practice range has since become tagged up and overgrown, veterans of King will be right at home with its layout.
Fight (Gunfight)
- The new Fight map offers a different kind of firing-range experience as Operators move through various shoot houses that feature extreme close-quarters engagements.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that could cause Faction Showdown vehicle challenges to track incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where the Snoop Dogg Operator didn’t appear correctly in in some Private Matches
- Fixed an issue where an ISO 45 stock could display a placeholder image when customizing Loadouts in Private Matches
- Fixed an issue where the UAV Killstreak pings enemy locations in-between scans on some Multiplayer Maps
MWII RANKED PLAY
Season 06 of MWII Ranked Play features NEW Seasonal Rewards to unlock, including the Pro Issue SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint, Seasonal Division Large Weapon Decals, and much more.
Below are the Season 06 specific details to keep in mind for new and returning competitors.
Season 06 Highlight Changes
Competitive Game Settings
New Season 06 Restrictions
Assault Rifles
- TR-76 Geist
SMGs
- ISO 9mm
Melee
- Dual Kamas
Returning Restrictions in addition to the CDL Competitive Settings
Assault Rifles
- Tempus Razorback
- FR Avancer
- M13C
SMGs
- ISO 45
- Lachmann Shroud
Shotguns
- MX Guardian
Sniper Rifles
- Carrack .300
Melee
- Tonfa
- Pickaxe
Attachments
- Corvus Torch Underbarrel
SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions
- End of Season Skill Setback
- At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:
- Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season.
- Example: A Player ending Season 05 in Gold III will begin Season 06 in Silver III.
- Players Crimson II and above will start Season 05 in Diamond I.
MWII Ranked Play Season 06 Rewards
Season 06 Win Rewards
Throughout the Season 06, Players can earn the following rewards:
- 5 Wins: ’MWII Season 06 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker
- 10 Wins: Pro Issue SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint
- 25 Wins: 'Taking Out The Trash” Weapon Charm
- 50 Wins: '1v1 Me’ Large Weapon Decal
- 75 Wins: ’MWII Ranked Play Season 06’ Loading Screen
- 100 Wins: ’MWII Season 06 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo
End of Season Division Rewards
At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.
Skill Division Skins:Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play:
- Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.
- Gold - Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.
- Seasonal Division Rewards
- Each Ranked Play Season features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.
Seasonal Division Rewards Update
- Players who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm. For Season 06, we're offering Seasonal Division Large Weapon Decals.
The Season 05 rewards are as follows:
- Top 250: ‘Season 06 Top 250’ Large Weapon Decal, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards.
- Iridescent: ‘Season 06 Iridescent’ Large Weapon Decal, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Crimson: ‘Season 06 Crimson’ Large Weapon Decal and Emblem
- Diamond: ‘Season 06 Diamond’ Large Weapon Decal and Emblem
- Platinum: ‘Season 06 Platinum’ Large Weapon Decal and Emblem
- Gold: ‘Season 06 Gold’ Large Weapon Decal and Emblem
- Silver: Emblem
- Bronze: Emblem
Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 06 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.
That's it for the patch notes for Modern Warfare 2's sixth season.