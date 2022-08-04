How to play as Jake the Dog in MultiVersus

One of the major contributing factors that led to such a strong interest in MultiVersus amongst gamers is the sheer potential with the game's roster. Given how many intellectual properties (IPs) Warner Bros. has under its belt, they can add some truly iconic characters to their list of playable characters.

One of these characters is Jake the Dog. Known for being the wise, older brother and magical dog companion of Adventure Time's protagonist, Finn the Human, Jake has certainly stolen the hearts of all who saw him. Given his notoriety as well as being one of the most recognizable cartoon characters in modern history, this has led to many players planning to 'main' him.

However, like the majority of free-to-play games on the market, MultiVersus structures a paywall to keep players from playing every character on the roster. So, what does this mean for everybody's favorite yellow stretchy dog? How can players add him to their collection of playable characters?

Unlocking Jake the Dog in MultiVersus

Using Gold Coins

Gold coins are the game's free currency that players can earn through various methods in MultiVersus. Obviously, the easiest and most consistent way to obtain these coins is by partaking in battles. These fights typically generate around 30 coins per winning battle, which is quite insignificant considering that Jake costs 3,000 coins.

The best way to increase the amount of coins earned from a battle without having to expend any extra resources is to play with a friend. Though the increase is small, the amount players gain from queuing with friends adds up quickly. Furthermore, the extra 30% increase to gold earned applies to the amount of experience as well.

Once the player has 3,000 gold coins, they can then purchase Jake the Dog from the in-game shop.

Purchasing with Gleamium

The shop page for purchasing Gleamium in MultiVersus (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Jake can also be purchased in MultiVersus through the use of the game's premium currency. Sadly, this currency, known as "Gleamium", cannot be earned through normal means. Only players who purchase the Battle Pass can earn this currency by playing the game regularly.

Obviously, as expected from a premium currency, interested players will have to buy it with real money. Purchasing Jake using this premium currency will cost players 700 Gleamium. This means that players will have to purchase the $10 pack in order to have enough Gleamium to afford him.

Character Tickets

The final way players can unlock characters in MultiVersus is with the help of Character Tickets, which is exclusively used to unlock characters. This method yields the best value for character unlocks as only one ticket is required per character. However, the method of getting these tickets can get somewhat costly.

Currently, the only way players can get these Character Tickets is by purchasing one of the game's Deluxe edition packs. These packs come with three prices: $40, $60, and $100. Of course, each of these packs comes with more than just a few Character Tickets, but the cheapest bundle comes with 15.

