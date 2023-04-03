How to play as John Cena in PGA Tour 2K23

After garnering love from wrestling fans, 16-time WWE World Champion wrestler and Hollywood star John Cena is set to make an appearance on the PGA Tour 2K23. In a recent tweet from the PGA Tour 2K23 account, the famed champ was added to the roster in a surprise reveal, which no one saw coming. John Cena will be officially available as a playable character starting April 7, 2023.

He will feature alongside some other iconic characters, such as basketball stars Michael Jordan and Steph Curry. Clad in red, white, and blue, the character art has a slight nod to John Cena's iconic DC superhero role as the Peacemaker.

Play as John Cena in PGA Tour 2K23

Play as John Cena in Local Match

Select your favorite characters in local matches (Image via 2K Sports)

Here's how to get The Champ to put on his golf gloves and tee off:

1) Download the free DLC update for the PGA Tour 2K23 from the web stores corresponding to your platforms.

2) Go to the main menu.

3) Go to the Local Match mode from the main menu. This mode allows you to play as different pro golfers and non-golfing characters.

4) Select the Change Golfer option. This will bring up the player roster. Once you have downloaded the April update featuring the wrestler, you can find him here.

5) Select the WWE star to check his stats. Start the match and begin competing.

Playing as different characters in this mode won't necessarily help you improve your skills, but it is a good way to experience various playing styles. This could, in turn, inspire the progress of your characters going forward in the game.

Playing as John Cena in online matches

The steps to getting him for online matches are pretty much the same:

1) Select the Online Match option from the main menu.

2) Select one of the given online match modes:

Divot Derby

Quick Match

High Roller

Head to Head

Teams

Wagers

3) Select the Change Golfer option from the top left side of the screen.

4) Select John Cena as your character from the player roster.

The online mode allows you to take on other players. Since the February update, PGA Tour 2K23 allows cross-platform play, meaning players can join the multiplayer modes irrespective of their systems. It is also fun to pit famous individuals against one another.

2K Sports has introduced many updates to the game, including various new courses and playable characters.

Make sure to avail the free trial across platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Xbox players can play for free from April 6 to 9, while Steam players can try it out for free until April 9.

