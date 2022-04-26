How to play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with friends

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a fun romp through Episode I: The Phantom Menace, all the way to Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. It features both small levels as well as large, open-worlds.

There are hundreds of playable characters to unlock, along with collectibles such as Kyber Bricks, datapads, and minikits. However, arguably the most fun experience the game can offer is playing with a friend.

Unfortunately, friends hoping to experience the goofy nature of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga online or even cross-play will be disappointed to learn that it does not support cross-play.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not have cross-play but alternative options exist

Unfortunately, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not support crossplay of any nature, not even between consoles from the same platform. The game invokes the experience of its previous installments: the feeling of 'couch co-op.'

‘Couch co-op’ or splitscreen allows two or more players to play the game in the same physical room at the same time. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga supports a maximum of two players in the couch co-op mode.

A few workarounds exist if the game is being played on a PS4 or PS5. Both of Sony’s consoles have the ‘Share Play’ feature. For the PlayStation platform, players can follow these steps to play the game with their friend:

: Select 'Share Play' in the right-hand menu and choose 'Start Share Play.' Step 3: From the list of Play Modes, choose 'Play with the Visitor.'

Players should use the 'Test Connection Speed' feature to gauge the connection strength for the two players. If players are using the Share Play feature, it is best to do so using a wired connection.

PC users can play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker with Steam Remote Play Together or Parsec

While online co-op isn’t technically supported, there are two options available for PC users to play the game with their friends. If players are playing the game through Steam, they can use the ‘Play Together,’ option that lets players stream their game so that friends can join. To do so, players need to complete the following steps:

A more involved alternative exists, which is Parsec. It follows the same principles as Steam's 'Remote Play Together' feature. The game is streamed and another person can join and play.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on multiple platforms such as: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Windows

Edited by Mayank Shete