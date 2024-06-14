How to play Max in Squad Busters: Information, stats, strategies, and more

Max in Squad Busters is one of the top characters that can be found in the Desert World. Similar to its origin in Brawl Stars, Max is a Speedster character, whose main objective is to increase the speed of the squad using turbo boosts. Though Max has low health, it can deal a high range of damage to enemy characters.

The turbo boost helps in higher speed, which means a faster collection of coins and gems. These coins are crucial to opening in-game chests and building a powerful squad. Squad Busters involves using characters to form squads and win matches. All of the characters have distinct abilities and damage points.

Understanding each character, such as Barbarian King, Penny, Max, and others, is essential for building the best squads. This article will delve into Max, its statistics, and the best strategies in Squad Busters.

Trending

How to unlock Max in Squad Busters?

Max and other Desert World characters in Squad Busters (Image via SuperCell)

Max is an Epic character, which is categorized under the Speedster category of Squad Busters. It can be found in the Desert World of the game. The main objective of this character is to give a turbo boost to the squad, so players should use it as a starter to collect maximum coins and loot.

It should be used in battle mods like Loot Surge where collecting maximum coins is the main objective. Max has the best squad synergy with Goblin, Trader, Penny, and Mavis as they are all Supplier category characters. They can collect the coins faster with the help of Max.

Unlike some other Speedster category characters like Chicken, Max in Squad Busters cannot be unlocked from the journey rewards. Players can only unlock it after reaching Desert World and opening chests. To unlock Max without relying on luck, they can also purchase it from the in-game shop.

Max in Squad Busters

Expand Tweet

Currently, Max has four abilities, one for all four in-game evolutions:

Baby - Activates a squad turbo boost

Classic - Clearing enemy characters increases the squad turbo boost time

Super - Squad turbo boost charges faster

Ultra - Speed boost time is increased by a good amount

Players can use Max to help the squad collect coins faster. These coins can be used to open in-match chests that allow you to choose the next squad member. This way, players can add more squad characters according to their strategy.

A bigger squad helps in clearing enemies. It is also ideal for collecting the maximum number of gems. This makes Max a must-have character in any squad combination. Here are its statistics:

Health 1200 Damage 200 Fusion Health 4200 Fusion Damage 420

Currently, Max has nine emotes and five skins available in the game. The skin selections include default, bike lane, dark future, pink power, and nemesis.

Strategies to play Max in Squad Busters

Max in Squad Busters (image via SuperCell )

Since Max is a Speedster, players should use it initially to boost the speed of their squad. The turbo boost allows the team to escape fights initially and collect coins.

Attacking-wise, Max is one of the best characters for the Doppelgangers game as more turbo boosts allow the squad to chase low-health characters. It also allows you to collect coins faster than others, so you can build your powerful squad faster.

Max has mediocre health but very good damage, so players can use it as an additional attacker in Squad Busters along with other characters like Barbarian or Archer Queen.