How to play Mighty Doom with a controller on your mobile

Mighty Doom is a 2D top-down shooter game developed by Alpha Dog Games. Bethesda Softworks released it worldwide on March 21, 2023, as part of the Doom franchise. The single-player title contains rogue-lite game mechanics featuring the main character known as Mini Slayer. Additionally, the title features 13 legendary weapons, including Plasma Rifle, Chain Gun, Super Shotgun, and more.

Mighty Doom features special equipment for upgrading and crafting legendary gears. You can fight legendary Doom bosses, including Baron of the Hell, Hell Priest, and more. The title has simple touch controls, and Mini Slayer automatically shoots the weapon while standing or moving.

The game now supports primary controllers such as the Dualshock4 wireless, Xbox Wireless, and Joy-Con. This article provides all the essential details on how to play Mighty Doom with a controller on mobiles.

Mighty Doom now supports controllers on mobile devices

The Doom franchise started with the first Doom game released in 1993. While the title has simple touch controls, some players prefer smashing the physical button to shoot demon hordes. The developers posted a tweet through the title’s official Twitter handle confirming the controller support on mobile devices.

You can use a controller with Bluetooth feature, connect it to mobiles and perform that Glory Kill. The game supports the Dualshock4 wireless, Xbox Wireless, and Joy-Con controllers.

Mighty DOOM @MightyDOOM Controller players rejoice!

You can now play Mighty DOOM with your Bluetooth controller of choice.

Here are the steps to connect the controller to your mobile devices with Bluetooth.

Turn on your controller. Press the PS and SHARE buttons on PS or Xbox controller’s Pair buttons or small buttons between SL and SR in the Joy-Con controller. Activate the Bluetooth feature from the settings on your mobile. Your respective controller’s name will appear on the Bluetooth menu under the Available Devices section. Pair your device with the controller by clicking on the latter's name.

This will connect your phone to the controller. Open and enjoy the Mighty Doom game. You can pair both Joy-Con right and left to your mobile devices.

This new controller support feature comforts and enhances the gameplay experience and you can customize controls and assign each button for different actions. For instance, while using the joystick for movement, you can push another button to fire the Ultimate Weapon.

Additionally, you can perform all activities in the game with just one hand using the buttons on one side of the controller. The image below uses an example of an Xbox controller demonstrating button configuration for one-hand play.

Button configuration of Xbox Controller for one-hand gameplay. (Image via Bethesda)

You control the Slayer or Mini Slayer, fighting demon hordes in various game stages. He can equip up to three weapons and have numerous choices, such as Ballista, Unmakyr, Rocket Launcher, and more.

You can also select abilities after defeating a wave of enemies in each stage and before starting another. Each ability provides certain advantages, such as increasing max health, attacking speed, boosting damage, and providing different weapon abilities. However, the effects of the ability last for only one stage.

This free-to-play mobile game comprises nine chapters and over 15 epic bosses, including Baron of Hell, Hell Priest, Hell Razer, Zombie, and more. Each chapter has 40 stages, and you encounter bosses at every 10th stage. Each boss possesses unique skills and a pattern of attacking. Mighty Doom also features different events that reward various items upon completion.

