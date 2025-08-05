How to play the Nerf or Nothin' mode in Overwatch 2

The Nerf or Nothin' mode in Overwatch 2 flips regular rules and throws players into a foam-fueled brawl. Part of the limited-time Overwatch 2 x NERF collab, this mode is pure action from the start, with hero swaps and a full set of playful, blaster-themed chaos. The fun runs from August 4 to 18, 2025.

If you're wondering how to jump in or what to expect once you do, here's a breakdown of the Nerf or Nothin' mode in Overwatch 2.

Where to find Nerf or Nothin' mode in Overwatch 2

Glimpse from the Overwatch 2 x NERF collab (Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To get started, launch Overwatch 2 on any of the supported platforms:

Windows (via Battle.net, Steam, or Epic Games Store)

Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

Once you’re in the game, look above the Play button on the main menu — NERF or Nothin’ mode will show up there during the event. Alternatively, you can go to the Arcade tab to find it manually.

With support for cross-play and cross-progression, you can team up with friends. Just make sure everyone’s ready for quick eliminations and even quicker switches.

What happens in Nerf or Nothin’ game mode?

Nerf or Nothin' mode in Overwatch 2 is all about quick decisions and foam-firing fun. It’s an eight-player free-for-all mode — the first player to score 20 eliminations wins. Each time you take down an opponent, your Hero changes. No Hero stays with you for long unless you’re struggling, in which case you’ll still rotate after dying three times. You also won’t get the same one more than once in a match.

Mercy and Lifeweaver don’t show up here; they’ve been left out of the rotation entirely. Everyone else is fair game, and some Heroes will show up already sporting their own NERF-style blaster skin for the match.

Which maps are included?

The Nerf or Nothin' mode in Overwatch 2 features a lineup of some of the most popular maps in the game. You’ll be rotating through these:

Chateau

Petra

Kanezaka

Malevento

King’s Row

Hollywood

Dorado

Eichenwalde

Blizzard World

Paris

Every map plays into the fast, close-quarters vibe of the mode, turning each round into a quick test of aim and adaptation.

A few tips before you queue

Don’t get too comfortable with any Hero. You’ll be switching often, so be ready to adjust on the fly.

Use your abilities often. With 80% cooldown reduction, there’s no reason to hold back.

Keep an eye on the kill count as the first to 20 wins, and things can move fast with players swapping every few seconds.

Ult economy matters. If you’re close to using it and about to swap, make sure you don’t waste it.

