Free Fire offers two game modes to players: Battle Royale and Clash Squad. Sometimes, Garena introduces new time-specific modes that provide the players a chance and elevates the overall experience.

Recently, the developers have unlocked the ‘Gun King’ mode again in the game. Players will only be able to enjoy it between March 28 and April 1.

This article provides the players with an overview of the newly reintroduced mode in Free Fire.

How to play the new Gun King game mode in Free Fire's Bermuda Remastered map

(Image via Free Fire)

The Gun King is one of the few exclusive modes that have been recently added to Free Fire. It is another four vs. four-mode, with the team killing their foes with the maximum or the highest-level weapon getting the Booyah!

(Image via Free Fire)

The players will start with a knife, and the team will earn a badge on every kill. After reaching the required number, the team will be promoted to the higher weapon level.

(Image via Free Fire)

Note: The order of weapons and the number of badges to be promoted to the higher rank will vary slightly.

How to play Gun King mode in Garena Free Fire

To currently play Gun King mode, players are required to have the Bermuda Remastered map downloaded.

Follow the steps given below to play the Gun King mode in the game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the mode change option located in the top-right corner as shown in the given picture:

Press the mode change option

Step 2: All available game modes will appear on the screen of the users. Tap on the ‘Gun King’ option.

Click on the Gun King mode

Step 3: Next, players have to click on the start button. The Gun King mode will start soon.

