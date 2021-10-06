How to play Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Anticipation for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has peaked and players can begin playing the crossover fighting game. Considering the brawler won't be exclusive to any system in particular, players need to decide which platform they would prefer.

Luckily, there are plenty of choices. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

Of course, players will still need to purchase the brawler because it's not a free-to-play game. The good news is that it's not a full-priced $60 title. Instead, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is only $40, which is a favorable price for a fighting game based solely on multiplayer gameplay similar to that of Super Smash Bros.

Which characters are available in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl?

Perhaps the main appeal of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is the list of characters included. Many fan-favorite characters that gamers grew up with are available to use in the game to brawl with other players.

Full Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster:

Spongebob Squarepants

Patrick Star

Sandy Cheeks

Michelangelo

Leonardo

April O'Neil

Zim

Aang

Korra

Reptar

Nigel Thornberry

Catdog

Ren & Stimpy

Powdered Toastman

Lincoln Loud

Lucy Loud

Danny Phantom

Oblina

Helga

Toph

Based on the roster at the launch of the game, there are plenty of iconic characters for players to choose from. Avatar-based characters and Spongebob Squarepants favorites are sure to be popular among the fanbase.

While the roster is fairly extensive, it's hard to miss some of the characters that were major aspects of Nickelodeon as a whole. Fairly Odd Parents and Jimmy Neutron are two examples that are noticeably absent from the roster overall. It's possible they will be added to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl later on as downloadable content.

