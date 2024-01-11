Prince of Persia The Lost Crown brings back one of the biggest franchises for Ubisoft 14 years after its last title was released. The developer has recently launched a demo for this game that players can download to get a first-hand experience of what it offers.

The title is set to be released on multiple platforms on January 18, 2024. This article will cover everything you need to know about PoP The Lost Crown demo version, from how to download it to its available platforms, and more.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown demo is available on the following platforms

PC (Via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft)

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

As of the time of writing, the demo is unavailable on the Xbox storefront. If anything changes in the future, this article will be updated.

How to download Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Demo

Sargon can utilize various time-manipulating abilities to challenge the game's puzzles and his foes (Image via Ubisoft)

To download the demo version and try out Ubisoft's latest puzzle platformer, you can head to the various storefronts it is available on. You can click the links below for this purpose:

After you have finished with your download, you can start the game from your console's main hub or via the relevant launcher on your PC.

Size of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Demo for each platform

Your adventure will take you across ancient Persia (Image via Ubisoft)

If you're curious about the file size of the game on each platform, it is listed below:

PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect): 10.08 GB

10.08 GB PlayStation 5: 9.18 GB

9.18 GB PlayStation 4: 12.03 GB

12.03 GB Nintendo Switch: 6.4 GB

Remember that these are the sizes of the demo version. The projected size when this title is released for the PC should be around 30 GB.

What content is available in the demo?

While the official Ubisoft website has yet to disclose the specifics of this demo, it will likely include the game's first level. It'll also offer a major antagonist encounter.

In this demo, you'll also get a taste of the game's fun platforming and combat sections. Moreover, you're going to use some of the various enigmatic powers that Sargon will be able to wield in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown's full release.

Ubisoft's forthcoming platformer will be launched on January 18, 2024. Deluxe Edition purchasers will have access to the game on January 15, three days before its official release.

The review for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown can be read here. Follow Sportskeeda for more related content.