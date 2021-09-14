How to play PUBG Mobile 1.6 update on PC using emulators

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is out worldwide, and users can install it on their Android and iOS devices to have a crack at all-new features such as the Flora Menace game mode. They can also play the newest iteration of the title on their computers by using the various emulators present on the internet.

Some of the most popular options include GameLoop and BlueStacks. Millions worldwide mainly prefer these two due to the features they provide compared to the other alternatives.

How to play PUBG Mobile 1.6 version on emulators

GameLoop

GameLoop website: Click here

GameLoop is the official and recommended emulator to play PUBG Mobile. Readers can follow these steps to play the latest version:

Step 1: Download and install the GameLoop emulator on your device.

Players need to search for PUBG Mobile on GameLoop (Image via GameLoop)

Step 2: Next, you must open the emulator and search for PUBG Mobile and install it.

If the latest version is not yet available, players can download the APK from the official website and install it manually. The download link is given below.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update APK download link: Click here

Users can manually download the APK by selecting the local APK installation option (Image via GameLoop)

Step 3: To manually install the APK, users must select the local APK installation option from the menu and select the file.

BlueStacks

Players can download the emulator from the official website (Image via BlueStacks)

BlueStacks is a famous emulator available in the market and is widely used globally.

BlueStacks website: Click here

Step 1: Users need to download and install the BlueStacks emulator on their PC/laptop. The download link has been provided above.

Step 2: After the installation is complete, they must sign in to their Google accounts on the emulator and open the Google Play Store.

Open Google Play Store and search for PUBG Mobile (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Search for PUBG Mobile and press the install button to download the game. If users already have the game installed, then they will have an update button instead.

After the update is complete, they will be able to enjoy playing PUBG Mobile on the emulator.

Use the Install APK option to install the game using the APK file (Image via BlueStacks)

If readers have not received the update on the Google Play Store, they can download the APK file from the official website. A direct download link has been provided above.

Once the download is complete, they can install the APK on their emulator to enjoy the latest version.

