How to play PUBG Mobile 2.6 update on PC

The highly awaited PUBG Mobile 2.6 update is here, and it will gradually be rolled out for everyone worldwide. Like all past game updates, the latest version has introduced a variety of fresh content for the community to enjoy. The main features released with the 2.6 patch are Themed Erangel: Dinoground, updates to World of Wonder, and more, all of which will keep users occupied for the foreseeable future.

As per the official message posted on the game’s discord server, the update will be 755 MB for Android devices and 2.07 GB for iOS. Other than this, the players who enjoy the game on their PCs can download the new version on suitable Emulators.

Guide to play the latest PUBG Mobile 2.6 update on PC

You can use Emulators like BlueStacks to play the game (Image via BlueStacks)

For playing the latest PUBG Mobile 2.6 update on a PC, you can download one of the many Emulators readily available online. A few top options are GameLoop, BlueStacks, MEmu Play, and Nox Player. Each Emulator boasts unique features, and you may get the one whose requirements your PC meets.

The detailed steps for downloading the new update are as follows:

Step 1: Download the necessary Emulator on your PC and complete the installation process. You can visit the relevant website of the Emulators mentioned above if you wish to get them.

Step 2: In the next step, you can open the Google Play Store application and download PUBG Mobile. Alternatively, on Emulators like GameLoop, where you don’t have the Play Store, you can search for the game to download it.

Search for the game (Image via BlueStacks)

If you already have an existing version of the game, you can update it to the latest version to enjoy playing it.

Step 3: After the game gets installed, boot up its application and complete the download for the required resource pack. After this, you can log in or create an account to enjoy playing the battle royale title on your PC.

Once you complete these steps, you can experience the 2.6 update on your PC.

Note: The 2.6 update will be available on the Google Play Store by May 17, 2023, 21:00 UTC. Only after this will you be able to download it on your PC.

Features of PUBG Mobile 2.6 update

Tons of features have been added with the latest 2.6 update (Image via Tencent Games)

Listed below are the key features introduced as part of the 2.6 update of the game:

All-New Theme: Dinoground

World of Wonder Updates

Classic Mode Updates

Metro Royale Updates

New Season: Cycle 4 Season 12

Click here to read the detailed patch notes.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India under Section 69A of the IT Act. As a result, users belonging to the country must stay away from playing or downloading the game due to government-imposed restrictions.

Poll : 0 votes