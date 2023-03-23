How to play Shenhe in Genshin Impact: Team roles and abilities explained

Genshin Impact recently dropped Shenhe's first rerun in the 3.5 Phase II banners. The 5-star Cryo Polearm character is a premium support unit that can provide Cryo teams with buffs and off-field damage. She has proven her worth since her debut as a powerful unit, making her one of the most wanted characters by those who want to buff Cryo DPS units.

In this guide, Genshin Impact players will learn about Shenhe's abilities, such as her elemental skills and bursts. They will also learn about her role in different team compositions and how to use her in rotation to bring out her full combat potential.

All about Shenhe's abilities and her team role in Genshin Impact 3.5 update

Shenhe official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe's kit primarily makes her a Cryo buffer in Genshin Impact. She has a natural synergy with all Cryo DPS units, but her Icy Quill effect makes her less impactful in AoE scenarios. Nonetheless, she is an excellent choice in any situation, providing much-appreciated resistance shreds, damage buffs, and personal damage via her kit.

Elemental Skill

Her Elemental Skill has a tap-and-hold version and will grant Icy Quill effect when any form of Cryo DMG is dealt to enemies. This effect will provide the DMG dealt based on Shenhe's total ATK in Genshin Impact.

Shenhe's Skill is her essence, contributing the most to team damage with her Icy Quill effects. This, combined with her 4th Ascension Passive, allows Shenhe to be a venerable buffer. Shenhe's Skill gains value as more of her teammates deal Cryo DMG (like in Mono Cryo teams).

Elemental Burst

Her Burst is her main source of personal damage in Genshin Impact and the best way to activate her own Icy Quill effect. This effect deals 12 ticks of Cryo damage over its base duration. It also offers Cryo and Physical RES Shred, making it a valuable asset for her Cryo and Physical DPS teammates.

Ascension Passive: Deific Embrace

Active characters within Shenhe's Elemental Burst field will gain a 15% Cryo DMG Bonus.

Ascension Passive: Spirit Communion Seal

Using the Tap or Hold version of Shenhe's skill will grant party members different effects. While Tap version will increase Elemental Skill and Burst DMG, the Hold version will increase Normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks.

Shenhe's role and team rotation

Shenhe's kit has officially designated her as a Cryo-buffing support. In addition to DMG increasing buffs, her kit can also shred Physical and Cryo elemental resistance. As an additional Cryo unit, Shenhe can also enable Cryo resonance, act as a battery, and equip buffing artifacts such as 4-Piece Noblesse Oblige.

When using Shenhe in Genshin Impact teams, it is advised to start the rotation with her Elemental Skill to trigger the Icy Quill effects. For instance, when used together with Ayaka, make sure to cast Elemental skill before Ayaka's burst followed by Shenhe's burst.

Despite the arrival of Dendro and its new reactions, Shenhe and other Cryo units have managed to keep Cryo-centric teams relevant in-game.

