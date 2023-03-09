Genshin Impact: Shenhe's ascension materials, talent books, and resources list

Shenhe will have her first rerun in Phase II banners of the Genshin Impact 3.5 update. As one of the best Cryo supports and buffers, players will want to add her to their collection. She is a must-have character for the Freeze team lovers.

HoYoverse will replace the event-wish banners in two weeks. Hence, players are wishing for Shenhe to have enough time to pre-farm her ascension and talent level-up materials. Shenhe initially debuted in the patch 2.4 update, so all of her materials are plentily available in Tevyat. Here is everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Shenhe's resource list.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Guide to Shenhe Ascension and Talent Materials

All ascension materials for Shenhe (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe is a five-star character originating from Liyue Harbor and will need its regional materials for her max ascension. Here is a list of all the ascension materials fans need to farm for Shenhe in Genshin Impact 3.5 update:

1x Shivada Jade Sliver

9x Shivada Jade Fragment

9x Shivada Jade Chunk

6x Shivada Jade Gemstone

168x Qingxin

46x Dragonheir's False Fin

18x Whooperflower Nectar

30x Shimmering Nectar

36x Energy Nectar

Dragonheir's False Fin & Shivada Jade

Farm these from Coral Defenders (Image via HoYoverse)

Dragonheir's False Fin is a character ascension material dropped by a normal boss, Coral Defenders (Level 30+). They are also called Bathysmal Vishap Herd and can be found in Dainichi Mikoshi, Enkanomiya. Keep in mind that players will have to complete the "The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent" World Quest to gain access to this area.

Farming this normal boss is highly recommended and resin efficient as it also drops Shivada Jade as required for Shenhe's ascension. Those who have yet to unlock this boss can obtain Shivada Jade from other bosses such as Cryo Hypostasis and Cryo Regisvine.

Qingxin

Liyue's regional specialty, Qingxin, is abundantly found in the following areas:

Jueyun Karst

Wuwang Hill

Mingyun Village

The Chasm

Currently, Genshin Impact fans can harvest 148 of these flowers in a single day. They can refer to the interactive map above to harvest these local specialties. Additionally, Qingxin flowers can also be purchased at the Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor or grown in your Serenitea Pot.

Nectar from Whooperflowers

Farm Whooperflowes to get nectar (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe will also require different grades of Nectar in Genshin Impact for her ascension and talent levels. These common materials can be farmed from Whooperflowers, which can be abundantly found all over Tevyat. Players can track their spawn locations with adventurer books and farm the required amount.

Shenhe's Talent Level-up Materials in Genshin Impact 3.5

Collect all these materials to max out Shenhe's talent at level 10:

Whooperflower Nectar x 18

Shimmering Nectar x 66

Energy Nectar x 93

Teachings of Prosperity x 9

Guides to Prosperity x 63

Philosophies of Prosperity x 114

Hellfire's Butterfly x 18

Crown of Insight x 3

Prosperity Talent Books

Liyue's Talent Domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can collect Prosperity talent books from the Taishan Mansion of Liyue. Keep in mind that they can only be collected on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Players can also craft higher grades in the Prosperity talent books from the crafting bench.

Hellfire's Butterfly

Priortize farming this every week (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a weekly boss material that can be obtained from Signora. Players will need to complete Archon Quest Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence over Mortals to gain access to the trounce domain in Genshin Impact.

