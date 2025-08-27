How to play Spider-Man Remastered co-op (Mod guide)

Spider-Man Remastered got its highly awaited unofficial multiplayer co-op mode. It lets you to play with your friends in real time in the same lobby. Since it focuses solely on PvE, you cannot fight against your each other; instead, you can freely roam NYC, engage together in fights, and complete a set of challenges as a team.

This guides shows how you can play the title's multiplayer modded version.

How to join Spider-Man Remastered co-op

To join the title's multiplayer mode, download the mod from the modder's Patreon page after spending $10.

Explore the NYC with friends (Image via Insomniac Games || YouTube@iVoltex)

After purchasing the mod, visit their official Discord server and follow the installation instructions. Although you’ll need to spend a little for the mod now, a free version is expected to be released in the future.

How to play the multiplayer mod of Spider-Man Remastered co-op

To play the multiplayer co-op mode, first invite friends. Create a lobby from the home menu, and then other players can join the lobby either through a Steam invite or by entering the host's IP address. Each lobby can host a maximum of 16 players.

Engage in combat along with friends (Image via Insomniac Games || YouTube@iVoltex)

The Remastered multiplayer mod is compatible with both the Steam and Epic Games Store versions. After joining, players can enjoy a free roam of NYC, engage in fight and stealth challenges, and tackle hideouts together.

The main campaign and side quests are not made for the modded version; players can still access them but may face lags and crashes. Interestingly, the mod also offers some unique Spiderman suits that other players can see if they have the same suit mod installed.

It's important to note that the mod has been in development since August 2024 and is still in its early stages. Hence, players may experience some bugs while playing.

