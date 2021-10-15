How to play Swarm Mode in Back 4 Blood

Swarm Mode is a PvP option that players can jump into within Back 4 Blood. If a break is needed from the typical co-op experience, then Swarm Mode is a great selection.

How to enter Swarm Mode in Back 4 Blood

players can enter Swarm Mode in Back 4 Blood (image via Turtle Neck Studios)

To start playing Swarm Mode in Back 4 Blood, players need to open up the hub in the main menu. They can then scroll over to the Play section and select the Swarm option for PvP. Either a public game or a private game can be chosen before players are taken into the Swarm Mode game.

Going into a public matchmaking game will throw them into a quick queue that groups random players together. Once thrown into a lobby, there might be a small wait while it is filled with a total of eight participants.

If a player already has a squad, then a private match is also an option. Along with that, even a password can be placed so there are no random entities involved.

Getting into a Swarm Mode game is quick and easy in Back 4 Blood. But it's in the match itself where winning can be a bit more difficult.

The basics behind Swarm Mode in Back 4 Blood

For players used to Left 4 Dead, Swarm Mode is a familiar concept. Those new to Back 4 Blood, though, may be confused by the Ridden versus Cleaner gameplay.

Turtle Rock Studios has typically focused on games that pit players against each other with entirely different dynamics. In Back 4 Blood, four players are placed on the Cleaners side and four are thrust into the Ridden side.

Cleaners will have some time at the start of the match to collect supplies while the other team selects their preferred Special Ridden. Both sides do have access to some upgrades and supplies that allow for more power in the match.

The objective is for the Ridden to kill the Cleaners while they attempt to survive as long as possible. The latter will need to fight both Ridden players and the swarm in order to last.

Once the Ridden side eliminates the Cleaners, the round ends and players switch sides. At that point, the next Ridden team needs to kill the Cleaners faster in order to win the round in Back 4 Blood.

