How to play The Finals on PS5

The Game Awards 2023 brought some exciting news to shooter game enthusiasts with the surprise launch of The Finals, a new competitive first-person shooter developed by Embark Studios. Following its open beta from October 26 to November 5, the game officially launched on December 7 during the event.

The Finals, a team-based title, provides players with a selection of three unique classes, each equipped with guns and gadgets. The game is available on multiple platforms, including PC, PS5, and Xbox X/S, attracting the attention of shooter enthusiasts eager to explore its offerings.

Here's how you can play the shooter on the PS5.

How to download The Finals on PS5

The game is currently available on multiple platforms, including PS5 (Image via Embark Studio)

If you're interested in playing The Finals on PS5, you need to visit its official page, press the PlayStation button, and navigate to the PlayStation Store site for the download option.

If you previously joined the beta and added the title to your wishlist, you can directly go to your wishlist tab for easier access. Currently, the game's size sits at 9.12 GB for PS5.

However, if you prefer playing on a PC, here's how you can access the game.

The Finals gameplay and release date

The new free-to-play shooter game was released during The Game Awards 2023 (Image via Embark Studios)

This title is a free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Embark Studios and Nexon, featuring teams competing in various modes for loot and glory. Players enter the arena as contestants prepared for intense battles against other squads.

The title boasts a fully destructible environment, providing numerous strategic options. Its main theme is destruction, similar to what players saw in Battlefield. It allows players to level almost every map by blowing holes in walls and rooftops for dynamic strategy. The gameplay also includes fast-paced movement and distinct character classes.

The game distinguishes itself from the battle royale genre, lacking a shrinking play area or typical consequences for elimination, except for a brief respawn timer. Matches last no more than 15 minutes, offering a nostalgic nod to mid-2000s deathmatch modes with modern, vibrant aesthetics.

The title's official release date was December 7, 2023, as revealed during The Game Awards, where the director announced Season 1's availability.

Aside from PS5, you can now play The Finals on PC and Xbox X/S. Head to this article for more game-related guides.