How to play Trader in Squad Busters: Information, stats, strategies and more

Trader in Squad Busters tier list is one of the top characters that can be unlocked in the Royal World of the game. Similar to his origin in Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, Trader is a supplier character, whose main objective is to collect maximum coins and also give gems to win matches. Coins are required in the game to build a powerful squad combination, while the number of gems decides the match winner.

Squad Busters involve using characters to form squads and win matches. All the characters have different abilities and damage points. Understanding each character, such as Barbarian King, Trader, Goblin, and others, is therefore essential for building the best squads.

In this article, we will understand more about Trader in Squad Busters, its statistics, and best strategies.

All you need to know about Trader in Squad Busters

Expand Tweet

Trending

Trader is a Common character, which is categorized under the Supplier category of Squad Busters, and can be found in the Royal World of the game. His main objective is to collect coins and give gems so he is often a good character option for loot-based battle mods like Super Gem Mine battle mod and Loot Surge.

Currently, Trader has four abilities, one for all four in-game evolutions. The following are the various abilities of Trader in Squad Busters:

Baby - Gives two additional gems for every 15 coins collected

Gives two additional gems for every 15 coins collected Classic - Heals some health of the squad while giving gems

Heals some health of the squad while giving gems Super - Gives three additional gems for every 15 coins collected

Gives three additional gems for every 15 coins collected Ultra - Heals more squad health while giving gems

Players can use the coins collected by Trader in Squad Busters to open in-match chests. These chests, once opened, provide you with an option to choose the next member of the squad. This way players can add more squad characters.

A bigger squad helps in clearing enemy squads to win the match. Players can also win the match by collecting the maximum number of gems. This makes Trader a must-have character in any squad combination of Squad Busters. The following are the statistics of Trader in the game:

Health - 1600

1600 Damage - 100

100 Fusion Health - 5600

5600 Fusion Damage - 200

Currently, Trader has three skins, including the basic default skin. Other skins are Sumo and Evil. Currently, there are eight emotes available for Trader, each of which can be used by players in the game.

Strategies to use Trader in Squad Busters

Classic evolution Trader in Squad Busters (Image via SuperCell)

Since Trader is a supplier character, players should prefer to use him in both offensive and defensive attacking tactics. Both offensively and defensively, he should be used to collect maximum coins and give gems.

Coins collected by Trader can be used to add Archer Queen and Bo in the squad for offensive strategy. Defensively, coins can be used to add Barbarian King and Barbarian Barbarian squad.

Players may sometimes use Trader as a defender. He has a health of 1600, which increases to 5600 in ultra evolution. This allows him to eat a lot of enemy damage. Trader has an excellent squad synergy with Goblin and Barbarians.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback