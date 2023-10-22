How to play UFC 5 early for free?

Come October 27, 2023, enthusiasts of sports fighting games will have a brand new adventure on their hands in the form of UFC 5. EA Sports is all set to take the next step in its UFC franchise as the final week in the lead-up to the release has started. While the Deluxe Edition offers three days of Early Access for all users, there's an interesting option that is also available for select players.

Like all recent games from EA Sports, UFC 5 will also offer a 10-hour trial, which will be available to the current-gen users of PlayStation and Xbox. While it will be limited in terms of its duration, players will be able to test out all the modes. This trial is one of the many benefits of having the EA Play subscription, and it will cost a fraction of the Deluxe Edition's price.

How to access the UFC 5 trial?

Unlike traditional demos of video games, UFC 5's trial isn't available for everyone. To utilize it, players will require an active EA Play subscription. This is valid for both PlayStation and Xbox users, and the latter won't require a separate subscription if they already have access to Game Pass Ultimate. As EA Play is embedded within Xbox Game Pass Ultimate/PC Pass, the trial will be available automatically.

Once the trial becomes available, you will need to perform the following steps in order to enjoy it.

Go to your respective console store and search UFC 5.

Load the game's description page. There will be an option to choose between the Standard and Deluxe Edition.

Once the EA Play trial becomes available, you'll be able to select it from the same section where you need to choose your edition.

Once you have selected the trial version, it will automatically download on your consoles.

Do note that the 10 hours will only include the time you actually spend playing the game. This can be at a direct stretch or with certain breaks.

There's also no limit to finishing the trial within a given number of days. As long as you have stayed within the time duration of 10 hours, you will be able to play as many times as you want.

Your EA Play subscription will also make you eligible for a 10% discount if you choose to convert your trial to a full purchase. This will also transfer any progress that you make in the trial, including both single and multiplayer modes. The 10-hour trial will release on the same day as the Early Access, which begins on October 24.