How to play as Velma in Multiversus

With the open beta for the highly-anticipated Multiversus finally here, many players have begun to explore the platform fighting game's expansive roster. However, much like the majority of such games from the past and present, some characters need to be unlocked before players can play as them.

One of the characters that players can unlock as they put more time into the game is Velma, the iconic voice of reason from the Scooby-Doo franchise. Unlike Shaggy, another character from Scooby-Doo, Velma was later added to the game, being revealed just before the open beta went live.

However, players who have purchased access to the open beta have realized that Velma is absent from the game's roster upon starting it up for the first time. Luckily, with a bit of grinding, players can earn access to this character. So how can players unlock Velma as a playable character in Multiversus?

Ways to unlock Velma in Multiversus

Unlocking via Gold

There are a variety of ways to earn gold in Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

During the player’s time in Multiversus, they will begin to accumulate a stockpile of gold coins. These coins are the free currency that players can use to purchase characters from the shop. While players will only earn small amounts after a battle, there are better ways to collect large amounts of these gold coins.

The best way is by completing missions. These are tasks that players can access from the game's main menu screen. When a player starts the game, they will have various welcoming tasks that they can easily complete to earn large amounts of this currency. This will allow them to purchase any character of their choice.

Players can also earn a slight burst of these coins upon leveling up their account. A total of 2,000 coins are required to unlock Velma in Multiversus. With each victory in a battle granting around 50 coins, the process of collecting these coins can get a bit tedious without the addition of these different tasks.

Unlock via Gleamium

The shop page for purchasing Gleamium in Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Gleamium is the game's premium currency. Much like V-Bucks in Fortnite, players can either purchase these from the shop or earn them via the game's Battle Pass. Not only can this currency be used to purchase various playable characters, but it can also be used to purchase an array of cosmetics and announcers.

Gleamium can only be purchased in bundles. Of course, in standard premium currency fashion, the best value is the highest possible bundle which costs $50 and contains 6000 Gleamium. Moving downward, the $20 bundle contains 2,200 Gleamium, the $10 bundle contains 1,000 Gleamium, and the cheapest bundle, $5 contains 450 Gleamium.

Any character can be purchased from the store for 700 Gleamium. Sadly, this means that if players do not have any Gleamium beforehand, they need to purchase the $10 bundle and get the extra 300 Gleamium. Luckily, there are other items in the shop that can be spent on with the remaining currency.

