How to play Warcraft 2 Remastered? Available content, system requirements, and more

The fan-made Warcraft 2 Remastered is exactly what we were hoping to see. While many fans reviled and hated Warcraft 3 Reforged, a team of developers came together and recreated one of the greatest RTS experiences in PC gaming history. With RTS and RPG missions and the best features of the two games coming together in one place, fans who have missed one of Blizzard’s seminal works can now play it again.

Warcraft 2 Remastered allows players to finally take part in WC2 again on modern PCs, with updated visuals and so much more. If you own Warcraft 3 Reforged or were considering it, now there’s an excellent reason to reinstall it: Chronicles of the Second War. Here’s what you can expect from this fan-made mod.

Warcraft 2 Remastered release date

Warcraft 2 Remastered is a fan project that’s been in the works for several years. Before this, players had access to the first four chapters of the game. The game was released on January 5, 2024. Fans of the classic RTS can download this mod for free, provided they already own Warcraft 3 Reforged.

How to play Warcraft 2 Remastered

Warcraft 2 Remastered, also known as Chronicles of the Second War, is available for free for anyone who owns Warcraft 3 Reforged. If you have this game's demo, you'll need to delete it. You must delete that from your retail folder to prevent issues going forward.

If you want to play Warcraft 2 Remastered, you must own Warcraft 3 Reforged. This is the only way you can dive into this lengthy new fan-made mod. The installation instructions can be found below:

Installation instructions

Click this link to get to the download link. Also contains a Mirror Google Drive if people have trouble with Hiveworkshop.

Delete the Demo version of CSW if you have it.

Download the campaign file, put it into C:/User/Documents/Warcraft3/Campaigns

Download the Asset Installer from the above link and put the installer in the Warcraft 3 Folder, where Game Launcher.exe is found.

Download Asset Pack.

Run CSW Installer.exe as Administrator.

Click “Load Resource” and pick the Asset Pack.

After the archive finishes unpacking, reboot your PC.

Launch Warcraft 3 Reforged and click Single Player - Custom Campaign.

Note that Campaign works in HD (Reforged graphics) game settings.

Warcraft 2 Remastered PC System requirement

Warcraft 2 Remastered’s PC system requirements aren’t incredibly strenuous. The game has some fairly basic requirements, though the game recommending 32GB of Memory is fascinating. The developers only give the recommended, and not basic, requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (Latest version)

Processor: Intel Core i7

Video: GTX 1080

Memory: 32GB

Storage: 3GB (for campaign files)

Warcraft 2 Remastered content

Chronicles of the Second War is a feature-rich mod for Warcraft 3 Reforged—acting as a single-player campaign that is, in essence, a Warcraft 2 Remaster. Players will go through 17 missions of the Orc campaign, complete with cinematics and plenty of lore for the hardcore fans.

It also features over 1500 lines of Voice Acting and a recreation of the original Warcraft 2 soundtrack—arguably one of the best in its era. There will be plenty of familiar faces returning through gameplay and cameos in the campaign as well.

If that wasn’t enough, the Oil Resource was also returned, as well as the naval battle that truly made the game unique in its own era. Players will also have intense boss battles to overcome, inspired by World of Warcraft.

For those who didn’t play the original game, Warcraft 2 Remastered will feature lore-important characters from the books and games, some of which play pivotal roles across the World of Warcraft expansions.

The Warcraft franchise continues to go strong. Whether it’s fan-made projects like Chronicles of the Second War or the upcoming WorldSoul Saga for World of Warcraft, Blizzard fans have much to be excited about in 2024.