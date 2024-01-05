Not every Warcraft player knows all WoW expansions in order. A classic MMORPG that has been around for nearly 20 years has had millions of players travel Azeroth and various extraplanar locales with each expansion. Perhaps the most-played MMO on the planet, it has impacted many lives and provided unforgettable experiences. With new classes, continents, and races added over the years, each content drop is a brand-new experience.

In the modern era of World of Warcraft, you don’t have to play every WoW expansion in order. Thanks to updates in technology, you can travel through the game in any order you want to once you reach a certain point.

All WoW expansions in order

World of Warcraft timeline

World of Warcraft: November 2004

November 2004 The Burning Crusade: January 2007

January 2007 Wrath of the Lich King: November 2008

November 2008 Cataclysm: December 2010

December 2010 Mists of Pandaria: September 2012

September 2012 Warlords of Draenor: November 2014

November 2014 Legion: August 2016

August 2016 Battle for Azeroth: August 2018

August 2018 World of Warcraft Classic: August 2019

August 2019 Shadowlands: November 2020

November 2020 The Burning Crusade Classic: June 201

June 201 Wrath of the Lich King Classic: September 2022

September 2022 Dragonflight: November 2022

November 2022 The War Within: 2024

2024 Midnight: Unknown

Unknown The Last Titan: Unknown

1) The Burning Crusade

If you want to look at all WoW expansions, the Burning Crusade comes first. The original TBC experience is gone unless you actively play on the WoW Classic servers.

Players received a level cap boost (60 to 70) as they explored the shattered remnants of Draenor, known as “Outland.” In the modern World of Warcraft, Draenei will receive new cosmetic updates in Dragonflight.

2) Wrath of the Lich King

If we were to order the WoW expansions by popularity, Wrath of the Lich King would almost certainly stand on top. The trek to Northrend was a major deal to fans of Warcraft 3.

The raids were intense - including a battle with the Lich King, and players had access to the first Hero Class, Death Knights, as they climbed to level 80.

3) Cataclysm

Next on the list of all WoW expansions is Cataclysm. Cataclysm brought about some of the biggest changes World of Warcraft players had seen until that point. Azeroth’s vanilla areas were updated and changed, each with a new storyline and a new level cap of 85.

You also had the Goblin and Worgen races to play. There was also, of course, the constant threat of Deathwing swooping over certain areas and setting them on fire. The Worgen, who have not had a home, will reclaim Gilneas, as revealed on the 2024 roadmap for the hit MMO.

4) Mists of Pandaria

Mists of Pandaria took players to the hidden content of Pandaria and added the first neutral race: Pandarens. You could join Alliance and Horde as the new race, including the Monk class.

The expansion featured a sharp Chinese aesthetic and some memorable boss encounters. The level cap soared even higher, as players could hit level 90.

5) Warlords of Draenor

Warlords of Draenor was the next update to hit the WoW expansions in order. Bringing the level cap to triple digits (100), players would journey to Draenor before it was shattered into pieces.

This expansion also gave players awesome Garrisons/Bases to manage alongside the raids, world bosses, and fresh new stories.

6) Legion

Legion is another entry that would be high on the list of all WoW expansions in order of popularity. The Demon Hunter class oozed style and let players live out their fantasies of being like Illidan Stormrage. With a level cap of 110 and the incredible borrowed-power items - artifacts - each character had easy access to overwhelmingly great weapons.

The Broken Isles were the location of this expansion, unlocking yet another unknown area on the Azeroth map for players to explore and fight upon.

7) Battle for Azeroth

Battle for Azeroth is the highest level cap that has become in World of Warcraft, as we look at the WoW expansions in order. Reaching 120, players explored both Zandalar and Kul Tiras.

This was the introduction of Allied Races, and players received the mighty Heart of Azeroth necklace to wear.

8) Shadowlands

The next entry into the WoW expansions in order was divisive: Shadowlands. It featured elements that truly frustrated the fanbase, such as a vast, punishing area where you could not use mounts for long.

The level squish happened here, making the new level cap 60. In this expansion, players head into the underworld - the Shadowlands - as they hunt down Sylvanas and the mysterious Jailer.

9) Dragonflight

Dragonflight is the current entry in the list of WoW expansions in order. A real return to form, it increased the level cap to 70 and added the Dragonflight mechanic. Players went to the Dragon Isles, home to the iconic Dragons of Azeroth. There was also the addition of the Dracthyr Evoker race/class combination. The next update, known as Seeds of Renewal, is coming soon.

10) The War Within

The War Within begins a new storyline - The WorldSoul Saga. We know little about this expansion, only that it’s coming in 2024. Players know they will interact with the Earthen in their vast, underground caverns, but not much is known beyond this.

11) Midnight

Besides Midnight taking place in the home of the elves, Quel’Thalas, little is available. It’s the next WoW expansion in order beyond this year’s entry. The only truly known information is that we will explore the origins of the High, Blood, and Night Elves.

12) The Last Titan

The final known WoW expansion in the current order is The Last Titan. It revolves around a conspiracy involving the ancient Titans. Another facet is that it will involve players returning to Northrend, so the classic zone may be redesigned.

More information about the next three expansions will become available as time passes. Time may march on, but the popularity of World of Warcraft never seems to slow down.