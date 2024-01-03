World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.2.5 release date, Azerothian Archives, Reclaiming Gilneas, Holiday Updates, and more

Fans wanting to know the World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.2.5 release date don’t have to worry any longer. Blizzard has confirmed the date, and it won’t take too long for the next major content update to drop. It will feature some great content and new cosmetics to hunt for, and the Night Elves will finally get a real home for themselves in Bel’ameth. This will also be the wrap-up for the Dragon Isles story, with the Dragon Isle Epilogues.

Blizzard is set to make the game more accessible for players who can’t - or don’t wish to find a full party for current dungeons with Follower Dungeons. Here’s what you need to know about the World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.2.5 release date and the new content coming to the game.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.2.5 release date is coming soon

The World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.2.5 release date is January 16, 2024. That gives players two weeks to do all of the storyline catch-ups they must do if they want to jump into the epilogue immediately for this expansion’s main story quest. Originally revealed as a part of the WoW 2024 roadmap, we now know exactly when it will take place.

There’s quite a bit of content coming as a part of this update - holiday updates, class changes, more cosmetic updates, a new home for Night Elves and the Worgen, and so much more. Here are all the important confirmed updates coming in the World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.2.5 patch.

Content updates in World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.2.5 update

Azerothian Archives will be the next open-world event to take part in (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s 10.2.5 is a pretty huge one, and it’s absolutely filled with new content. One nice, new feature comes to Dragonriding. There will be new Dragonriding events coming to Outland, Northrend, Pandaria, and the Broken Isles. Alongside that, Dragonriding will be made universal. In any zone you can fly in, you can choose to use your Dragonriding mounts instead.

More information is also available about the Azerothian Archives event in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. It will be the next Solo/Group content available on the Dragon Isles and will take place at Traitor’s Rest. Players will also have a Weekly Public Event there called The Big Dig: Traitor’s Rest.

Players will have a variety of activities to take part in, which will give information about the history of the Dragon Isles. If that isn’t enough, there will also be achievements to farm, Battle Pets to get, and mounts and other cosmetics to unlock.

The Amirdrassil Central Encampment will become Bel’ameth, the new home of the Night Elves. Being one of the races that no longer has a home, this will be corrected within the Emerald Dream. It will be worth it for Night Elves to unlock the Emerald Dream storyline so they have a new home.

Another interesting part of Bel’ameth is that there will be portals that lead to other important Night Elf locations. One example given was Feathermoon Stronghold in Feralas, but others will likely also be available.

On the topic of homeless races in World of Warcraft, the Worgen are about to reclaim their homeland. They briefly called Teldrassil home, but that is no longer an option. King Greymane has a plan to Reclaim Gilneas. While there are no confirmed details about this, it is likely similar to the Undead Return to Lordaeron quest chain.

Perhaps one of the most exciting parts of the World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.2.5 release date is the Follower Dungeons kick-off. This will let players group with up to four people and let NPCs fill the rest of the roles. You don’t have to lead, either - tell the NPC Tank that you want them to lead, and they will.

If you decide to change the specs, the NPCs will adjust accordingly. It’s a great way to learn a dungeon and try out your new build, be it alone or with a few friends. It will make learning game mechanics much easier and could lead to players attempting more Mythic+ runs in the future.

Just because players defeat Fyrakk in Amirdrassil doesn’t mean the story ends there. We need to wrap things up and get ready for the expansion coming after World of Warcraft Dragonflight - The War Within. With that in mind, there will be Dragon Isles Epilogues to explore.

There are some minor updates coming to the game as well. Three holidays will be updated: Love is in the Air, Noblegarden, and Lunar Festival. Dracthyr are also getting a neat change. They’ll be able to take advantage of Dragonriding via the Empowered Soaring ability.

There will be new Troll and Draenei customizations coming alongside patch 10.2.5. Trolls gain new hair colors, Draenei gets a new skin color, and there will be more Warlock demon customization options coming.

World of Warcraft has a ton of amazing content coming in 2024. The next major update drops on January 16, 2024, when Seeds of Renewal (10.2.5) drops.