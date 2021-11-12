How does PlayStation-exclusive Marvel’s  Avengers Spider-Man: With Great Power compare to Marvel’s Spider-Man

Spider-Man is finally coming to Marvel’s Avengers, at least on the PlayStation console. Developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix, Marvel’s Avengers received a mixed response upon launch, considering it is inspired by one of the biggest IPs in the world, Marvel comics.

Since its launch in September 2020, Marvel’s Avengers has had several hero events featuring established heroes like Hawkeye and Black Panther. Before the game’s launch, Crystal Dynamics announced that Spider-Man, arguably the most famous Marvel comic book character, will be coming to Marvel’s Avengers, but exclusively to PlayStation systems.

Upon hearing the news, fans were distraught and even protested Square Enix’s decision of selling a “subpar” version on Xbox and PC at the same full price. And now, after more than a year, Crystal Dynamics has finally revealed Spider-Man is coming to Marvel’s Avengers.

Assessing Spider-Man: With Great Power and Marvel’s Avengers

Ever since Rocksteady set a benchmark for comic book superhero games with their Batman: Arkham series, many talented developers have taken up the mantle to develop video games based on popular superhero IPs inspired by comic books.

Since the early 2000s, Activision has failed multiple times to correctly translate the iconic web-crawler into the video game realm. After multiple mediocre entries, Spider-Man, arguably the most famous Marvel comic book character, got justice in 2018’s Marvel Spider-Man.

The game delivered the authentic free-flowing movement of Spider-Man that everyone is familiar with in the movies and the comics.

However, based upon the trailer footage, the interpretation of the character in Marvel’s Avengers seems lacking, especially when compared to his counterpart in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Set to debut exclusively with the hero event, Spider-Man: With Great Power, the character seems to be missing the free-flowing movement and seems more rigid, be it in motion or combat.

However, the Marvel Avengers rendition of Spider-Man still retains his quips of Spidey-humor. He seems to be inspired by popular interpretation as much as the other Marvel characters in Marvel’s Avengers game.

It should be emphasized that this interpretation is based upon the initial trailer of Marvel’s Avengers hero event, Spider-Man: With Great Power, and Crystal Dynamics could still surprise fans after its release.

