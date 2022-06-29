How to practice in F1 22

F1 22 drivers can only get to the top by putting in the hours and practicing to become the best.

Practicing is important in any sport. Baseball players practice their swings, fighters practice their strikes, and racecar drivers practice putting the pedal to the metal. There is no better way to improve than through practice.

In F1 22, many race sessions provide a practice run before the qualifying or actual Grand Prix events take place.

Players just need to keep the "Practice Format" setting turned on to allow practice races, and they'll be given a chance to do so.

F1 22 races allow players to have a practice run as long as the "Practice Format" setting isn't off

Practice sessions will see racers on the track all alone (Image via Codemasters)

There is nothing much players need to do to make practice sessions available in F1 22. While there are multiple event types that have their own settings, players can just leave things at default to start practicing.

The game has a "Practice Format" setting. As long as the setting isn't turned off, races, including qualifiers and Grand Prix events, will allow players to have a practice run around the track before the real deal.

When the practice session begins, players should treat it as if it were the actual race. That's the entire point of practicing. They should take turns, accelerate and imagine a slew of other cars on the road all trying to fight for first place.

Alternatively, players can hop into a basic single-player race and use it to hone their skills before diving into the Career mode or an online race against others.

Disabling and simulating practice sessions

If players think they've got it down, they can completely skip the practice sessions in F1 22. They just need to go back to the "Practice Format" settings and switch it off.

Simulating practice sessions is also a function. Players choose to simulate rather than turn the sessions off completely.

Resource points are valuable in F1 22. Completely moving past the practice will see players miss out on quite a few points. Players should simulate practice instead and choose one of the things to focus on to earn points or perks.

Not everyone will have a 100% success rate. The reward is also not nearly as high as the options that only have a 70% or 50% success rate.

A look at simulated practice options (Image via Codemasters)

This is a good path for players who might not have the time to practice during their Career or My Team mode before a big race. It lets them put their focus elsewhere. Players can instead jump straight into the qualifying rounds and then the race that follows.

However, players should not do this without knowing for sure that practice isn't necessary as some of the races in the game can get intense.

