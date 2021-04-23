Pre-installation in Genshin Impact is a great feature that allows players to download the upcoming version's resources before the game's actual release. For Genshin Impact 1.5, players can begin doing pre-installation on April 26th. This means players can download the version two days before the 1.5 release.

This feature is available for Mobile and PC players. There are different steps to follow for each platform, so players can follow this guide to understand what they need to do once the feature is online.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5 update before its actual release on April 28th

Dear Travelers,



To bring Travelers a better gaming experience, the developers will soon make a pre-installation function available on PC and mobile platforms.



How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5: Mobile

Method 1:

Open Genshin Impact.

Choose settings after opening Paimon Menu

Open Paimon Menu, then choose "Settings."

Choose to pre-install after opening the game (Image via doreimOnde, YouTube)

Choose "Other," then press "Pre-Install Resource Package."

Pre-installation confirmation (Image via doreimOnde, YouTube)

Press "Confirm" once the prompt appears.

Mobile pre-installation page (Image via doreimOnde, YouTube)

Mobile players can't play the game during pre-installation to be taken to this page.

Pre-installation is complete (Image via doreimOnde, YouTube)

After the download is over, the pre-installation is complete.

Method 2:

Open Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact start page

Press on the screen to start the game.

Tap the button on the bottom left of the screen (Image via doreimOnde, YouTube)

Tap "Pre-Install Resource Package" in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Wait until the download is over and the pre-installation is complete.

Genshin Impact update through Google Play Store

After doing the pre-installation, mobile players will still have to update the game in their App Store once the new version launches. But they will not be downloading the resources all over again.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5: PC

Genshin Impact launcher (Image via Aira Delasse, YouTube)

Open the Genshin Impact Launcher.

Updating the launcher (Image via Aira Delasse, YouTube)

Update the Launcher.

Downloading the package (Image via Aira Delasse, YouTube)

Afterward, click the "Game Pre-Installation" button left of the "Launch" button.

Pre-installation is finished (Image via Aira Delasse, YouTube)

Press "Confirm" to initiate the download, then wait until it's over.

After the 1.5 version is released, players have to click the "Update" button. Players will not have to download the resources again, and it will install the game directly.

