Pre-installation in Genshin Impact is a great feature that allows players to download the upcoming version's resources before the game's actual release. For Genshin Impact 1.5, players can begin doing pre-installation on April 26th. This means players can download the version two days before the 1.5 release.
This feature is available for Mobile and PC players. There are different steps to follow for each platform, so players can follow this guide to understand what they need to do once the feature is online.
How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5 update before its actual release on April 28th
How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5: Mobile
Method 1:
- Open Genshin Impact.
- Open Paimon Menu, then choose "Settings."
- Choose "Other," then press "Pre-Install Resource Package."
- Press "Confirm" once the prompt appears.
- Mobile players can't play the game during pre-installation to be taken to this page.
- After the download is over, the pre-installation is complete.
Method 2:
- Open Genshin Impact.
- Press on the screen to start the game.
- Tap "Pre-Install Resource Package" in the bottom left corner of the screen.
- Wait until the download is over and the pre-installation is complete.
After doing the pre-installation, mobile players will still have to update the game in their App Store once the new version launches. But they will not be downloading the resources all over again.
How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5: PC
- Open the Genshin Impact Launcher.
- Update the Launcher.
- Afterward, click the "Game Pre-Installation" button left of the "Launch" button.
- Press "Confirm" to initiate the download, then wait until it's over.
After the 1.5 version is released, players have to click the "Update" button. Players will not have to download the resources again, and it will install the game directly.
