How to pre-install Honkai Star Rail version 1.2? Download size and more

Honkai Star Rail's version 1.2 update is just on the horizon; the developer, HoYoverse, revealed information about the new version's download size and overall size. With the latest version dropping, a brand new set of characters and content will be added to the game. The developers have already announced the maintenance update schedule; the latest version is going live after the maintenance.

The game's next version features the continuation of the main story quest, new activities, events, characters, customizations, etc. For those waiting for the update, this information about the update size will assist them in preparing for the upcoming version, as the download size is reasonably considerate.

How to pre-download Honkai Star Rail version 1.2

Discussing how to download the update (Image via HoYoverse)

The process of downloading and installing the Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update is relatively simple; for Android and iOS players, the update will roll out in their respective platform stores. The Trailblazers on iOS will have to visit the Apple Store, and players on Android may go to Google Play Store, where they can download the new update.

Those who are playing the game on PC will need to open the Star Rail launcher. Then they need to click the update button on the bottom right part of the launcher.

Once the download and installation process are complete, you can play the game after the version 1.2 maintenance is over.

How big is the Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update?

How big is the version 1.2 update? (Image via HoYoverse)

The version 1.2 update will release along with Blade and his signature Light Cone banner. The 1.1 update was quite big, so it was expected to be similar as it includes many game improvements, customizations, and new content, with some events that reward players in-game items such as Trace and EXP materials and Stellar Jades.

The version 1.2 update will be available on PC and mobile platforms. On PC, the update size is around 11.10 GB, which can be downloaded via Honkai Star Rail's game launcher, and on handheld Android and iOS devices, the file size is nearly 5.3 GB.

It is also notable that the game can be updated now from the respective launchers and stores but is not playable as it is only a pre-download file. So players must wait for the server maintenance, scheduled for July 19 at 06:00 (UTC +8). HoYovese also stated that the game's official servers would temporarily shut down and go under maintenance for five hours, and the time could be extended. You will be compensated reasonably if it extends.