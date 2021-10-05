How to pre-load Battlefield 2042 Open Beta

Battlefield 2042 will see the grand return of all-out warfare backed by a cutting-edge arsenal at the player’s disposal. It will include a massive scale of 128-player battles on the PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S, while PS4 and Xbox One will consist of 64-player fights.

Battlefield 2042 will have dynamic storms, environmental hazards, total combat freedom, and signature Battlefield destruction across matches. It takes the series back to the near-future era, backed by modern weapons and modern warfare vehicles.

A new mode, “Battlefield Portal”, will debut with Battlefield 2042, allowing players to experience the nostalgia of past Battlefield games combined with the latest technology. All the procedures for downloading the Open Beta are given below.

Pre-downloading for Battlefield 2042 Open Beta begins today

EA and DICE have decided to allow players to pre-load the game from October 5 globally across all platforms. The Open Beta of Battlefield 2042 will be starting from:

October 6 9.00 CEST/ 12.30 IST/ 00.00 PST/ 03.00 EST for those who have pre-ordered

October 8 09.00 CEST/ 12.30 IST/ 00.00 PST/ 03.00 EST for everyone else.

Steam

Open Battlefield 2042 store page

Click on the “Play the Battlefield™ 2042 Open Beta now!” tab

Click on “REQUEST ACCESS”

Access will be granted immediately to players, allowing them to download at the same time.

Origin

Search for Battlefield 2042 in Origin

Click on “Store Results” and not on “Game library results”

Click on “Try it first”

Click on “Add to library” after the open beta page opens up

Users should then go to their game library and click on Battlefield 2042 Open Beta. The download will start immediately.

However, it should be noted that some creators had an error during the playtest while trying to play the game from Origin. Even some invited gamers were unable to join the playtest due to this error.

If the same issue persists during the Open Beta, players will have to wait for a while until it gets fixed.

Epic Games Launcher

Search for Battlefield 2042 in Epic Games Launcher

Scroll down and click on “Join Now” under “Battlefield™ 2042 Open Beta”

The player should confirm the order for downloading the Open Beta when it’s available.

The download will start immediately on the starting date of the beta.

PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5

Search for Battlefield 2042 in the PlayStation Store

Click on “Battlefield™ 2042 Open Beta”

The download should start immediately.

Xbox Series X/S

Search for Battlefield 2042 in the Xbox Store

Click on “Battlefield™ 2042 Open Beta”

The download should start immediately.

The beta ends on October 10 (09:00 CEST), before Battlefield 2042 launches on November 19 globally on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

