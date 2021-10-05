Battlefield 2042 Open Beta - What players can expect

Battlefield 2042, developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts, is a successor to Battlefield V (released in 2018) and the seventeenth installment of the Battlefield series.

Battlefield 2042 takes the series back to the near-future era, popularized by Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4. Even though it lacks a single-player mode, Battlefield 2042 promises to deliver one of the best multiplayer battlefield experiences.

Battlefield 2042’s open beta will kick off on October 6, 2021, for players who have preordered the game and on October 8 for the rest of the players. The open beta servers will be up till October 9. Pre-loading will start on October 5.

When Can the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta be played?

Battlefield 2042 open beta can be played on all three available PC platforms i.e Origin, Steam and Epic Games Launcher.

The beta will unlock on

October 6 09:00 CEST/ 12:30 IST/ 00:00 PST/ 03:00 EST for those who have pre-ordered

October 8 09:00 CEST/ 12:30 IST/ 00:00 PST/ 03:00 EST for everyone else.

The beta ends on October 10 (09:00 CEST).

What maps will be available in the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta?

EA and DICE have mentioned that only the Orbital map will be available during the open beta test. This map is set in Kourou, French Guiana and is related to an imminent rocket launch.

Conquest matches on Orbital will include:

an automated rocket launch sequence

zipline travel between lightning towers

vehicular combat in unfavorable weather

a tornado event altering the flow of battle

The six other maps in full release include - Hourglass, Kaleidoscope, Manifest, Discarded, Breakaway, and Renewal.

What game modes will be available in the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta?

EA and DICE have mentioned that the iconic Conquest Mode will be available during the open beta test. It will feature massive 128-player battles with 64 teams competing against each other.

The other modes that will be available on full release are - All-Out Warfare and Hazard Zones.

What roles can be played in the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta?

Players will be able to test four characters or "Specialists" during the open beta which includes:

Webster Mackay, an Assaulter

An outdoorsman with a grappling hook to scale the huge levels and a speed boost while aiming down the sights.

Maria Falck, a Medic/Support

She can fire syringes that heal teammates, harm enemies and can revive downed allies to full health.

Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky, an Engineer

He has an affinity for automation and can deploy the SG-36 Sentry Gun. It tracks and engages enemies, also marking them on his HUD.

Wikus "Casper" Van Daele, a Recon

He uses a ghillie suit as a sniper. He uses an OV-P Recon Drone that spots enemies and designates targets, and a movement sensor that’ll alert him to nearby enemies.

Also Read

The game will launch on November 19 2021 globally on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Edited by Rohit Mishra