How to pre-order Astro Bot on PS5? Editions, prices, pre-order bonuses, and more explored

Astro Bot, the recently announced platformer developed exclusively for the PlayStation 5, is finally available for pre-order. Built on the foundation laid down by its predecessor, Astro's Playroom, which served as the demo for players new to the PS5 and PlayStation ecosystem as a whole, Astro Bot is a more expansive title, complete with a story, this time around.

While Astro's Playroom was a freebie application that comes pre-installed on the PlayStation 5, the latest title from Team Asobi is a full-priced AAA title scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024, exclusively for Sony's current-generation console hardware.

Here's everything you need to know about the pre-orders for Team Asobi's upcoming PS5 exclusive, Astro Bot.

How to pre-order Astro Bot on PS5?

Astro Bot was announced quite recently during the PlayStation State of Play, where Team Asobi showcased the game in a really impressive gameplay trailer, filled with platforming, combat, boss fights, and also plenty of PlayStation easter eggs. The announcement did give fans a confirmed release date for the game, but no pre-order details.

With the game's pre-orders now live on the PlayStation Store, Team Asobi has finally unveiled all details on the game's various pre-order bonuses, editions, and pricing. Here's how you can pre-order Team Asobi's upcoming title on the PS5:

Navigate to the PlayStation Store on your PS5, via the dashboard. (You can also pre-order games using the PlayStation App for Android and iOS).

Under the PlayStation Store, look for the game in the "Pre-orders" or "Latest" section, or you can simply search for it using the search bar on the top-right.

Choose your desired edition, and proceed to payment and checkout.

Once the checkout process is complete, the game will be added to your library.

While pre-ordering the game isn't necessary at all, especially if you simply want to enjoy the base game, doing so does grant you some bonus perks, albeit, mostly cosmetic.

Astro Bot editions and pre-order bonuses

Much like any other PlayStation first-party title, Astro Bot is offered by Team Asobi in multiple different editions, starting with a $60 Standard Edition to a $70 Deluxe Edition. Additionally, the game will get a simultaneous physical release, priced the same as the Standard Edition. Here's a breakdown of the different editions of the game:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Astro’s Yharnam Hunter outfit

Astro’s Golden Outfit

Neon Dream Dual Speeder color

Champions’ Gold Dual Speeder color

10 PSN avatars

Digital soundtrack & art gallery

The pre-order bonus includes Astro's PaRappa Lovestruck Lyricist outfit, Glorious Graffiti Dual Speeder Graffiti paint color, and two ASTRO PSN Avatars. Do note that accessing the exclusive skins for Astro and his Dual Speeder will require game progression.

While most PlayStation first-party exclusives are priced at $70, Team Asobi's title being of a much smaller scale is the reason being the $60 price tag. This is something that's also seen in another recently announced PlayStation 5 exclusive, Concord, which is a hero-based shooter title from Firewalk Studios.

