How to pre-order Nioh 3: Release date, prices, and Editions explored

You can pre-order Nioh 3 on various platforms ahead of its release on February 6, 2026. The upcoming action-RPG in the Nioh series will take you back to the land of feudal Japan, as you step into the shoes of Tokugawa Takechiyo and attempt to unify the land once more by defeating monstrosities and human enemies alike.

Ad

This article will cover how to pre-order Nioh 3, alongside the editions available.

How to pre-order Nioh 3

Here is how you can pre-order Nioh 3 on your preffered platforms.

Ad

Trending

PlayStation 5

Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS5.

Search for Nioh 3

Choose your preferred edition and complete the payment procedure.

Once the payment is complete, the game will be added to your library.

For Windows (Steam)

Open Steam and Search for Nioh 3

Open the game's page and select the edition you want to buy

Proceed to check out and complete your payment

The game will appear in your library once the payment is done.

Ad

Pre-ordering Nioh 3 ahead of its official release will also allow you to obtain bonus items such as armor sets as rewards.

Nioh 3 release date and platforms

Nioh 3 is set to release worldwide on February 6, 2026, and will be available on the following platforms:

PC

PlayStation 5

Nioh 3 will only release for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms, and as of the time of writing this article, no release for the Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles is planned.

Ad

Nioh 3 editions and bonus rewards

There are two editions for the game that you will be able to purchase, each coming with different perks and price. Here are all of the available editions of Nioh 3, alongside what reward each edition holds.

Also Read: Wuchang Fallen Feathers vs Nioh - All similarities and differences

Standard ($ 69.99)

Nioh 3 base Game

Deluxe ($ 109.99)

Nioh 3 base game

"Nioh 3" season pass

"Nioh 3" season pass bonus "Chijiko Netsuke Charm" (accessory)

Infernal Weapons Set (14 types)

Kodama Netsuke Charm (accessory)

Ad

Pre-ordering Nioh 3 will also give you the following items as bonus rewards:

Hellfrost Equipment Set (Hellfrost Warrior Armor set + Hellfrost Ninja Attire set)

Also Read: AC Shadows vs Nioh 2

The pre-order bonus items will be available for purchase till February 19, 2026, and can even be added later as extra DLC items that you can buy from the shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.