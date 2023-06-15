How to pre-register for Arena Breakout on iOS and Android?

After Arena Breakout's Closed Beta test server ended on June 8, the developer has opened the pre-registrations on both app stores. The long-awaited FPS title will be released in July 2023 for Android and iOS devices. There was a lot of feedback from testers, and the developer intends to improve the game’s performance before the official release. Fans can expect the title to be compatible with most mobile devices.

In Arena Breakout, you equip weapons and enter the map, swamped with enemies. Then, you must loot and escape safely to win a match. You can pre-register for this tactical-shooter game and receive awesome rewards. This article provides a step-by-step guide to pre-registering the game on iOS and Android devices.

A step-by-step guide to pre-register Arena Breakout

There are two ways to pre-register for the title - the official website and through app stores. The developer recently released a trailer announcing the pre-registration on both app stores, showcasing the game's features as well. Here is the step-by-step guide to pre-register for the game on iOS and Android devices:

Open Google Play Store on Android and the App Store on Apple devices. Type Arena Breakout in the search bar and hit Enter. After the results appear, tap the game’s icon to enter its page. On Android, click on the Install button with a clock icon. On iOS, click on the Pre-order button.

With this, you have now officially pre-registered for the game. Alternatively, you can visit the official website (arenabreakout.com):

The pre-registration page will load on the screen; enter your credentials. Next, tap on the check box, agreeing to the title’s privacy policy. Then, hit the PRE-REGISTER NOW button.

Pre-registration rewards

After you’ve registered for this zombie-survival game, you will get plenty of freebies. The developer has set several pre-registration milestones, and all registered players will get them. Here are all the details:

926 Medikit and Simple Surgical Pack upon reaching 500,000 pre-registrations.

FA Multipurpose Chest Rig and AMP-7 Assault Backpack upon reaching 1,00,000 pre-registrations.

GB4 Helmet and Kin Assault Body Armor upon reaching 2.00,000 pre-registrations.

AP Tablet and AKM, upon reaching 5,00,000 pre-registrations.

AKM Full Bundle and Class 4 Ammo Choice Bundle upon reaching 10,00,000 pre-registrations.

The rewards don’t stop here; you can also participate in the referral event to get more. Here's how to do so:

Visit the game’s website, and scroll to the Referral Rewards section. Click on GET YOUR REFERRAL LINK link. Copy and share it on Facebook, Twitter, or Whatsapp.

Here are the details of referral rewards for Arena Breakout:

Refer one friend: Standard Military Special Kit × 1 and 1000 Battlefield Medikit × 1

Refer three friends: AK-74N × 1 and 5.45×39mm PP Ammunition × 120

Refer five friends: B13 Body Armour × 1, AK-74N × 1, and 5.45×39mm PP Ammunition × 120

Refer fifteen friends: AKM Full Bundle × 1

After the launch, check your in-game mail for the reward codes. You must use these to claim freebies within one month from the global release. Furthermore, players who create a character in Arena Breakout will only be eligible for pre-registration and referral rewards. As of this writing, this tactial FPS mobile game has reached the milestone of two million pre-registrations.

Poll : 0 votes