Arena Breakout releases pre-registration trailer showcasing upcoming features in the game

Arena Breakout is an FPS mobile shooter where players can upgrade weapons, collect loot, and finish some enemies. Its closed beta server, where selected players could test the game and provide feedback, closed on June 8, 2023, and the developer MoreFun Studios has now opened the pre-registration and uploaded a trailer on the game’s Official YouTube channel.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the title’s gameplay and features. It introduces a place, Kamona, where various characters are collecting the loot. Then, the video shows a fierce battle between operators, squads, and militants.

The pre-registration is available for iOS and Android devices, with plenty of rewards on the game’s official launch.

Arena Breakout: How to pre-register and rewards

All willing players can go to their respective app stores on their mobile devices to pre-register. For Android, visit the Play Store and search for Arena Breakout. Next, click on the install button and then tap Ok. For iOS, visit the App Store and search for the game. Click on pre-order to pre-register. The mobile FPS game will be available to download after the official release.

Alternatively, one can visit the Arena Breakout official website (arenabreakout.com) and fill up the pre-registration form that appears by providing an email ID. Next, click on the checkboxes and then tap the Pre-Register button.

Pre-registration milestone rewards are waiting for the players at the game launch. Here are the reward details for hitting each milestone:

Hitting 5,00,000 players pre-registrations: 926 Medikit and Simple Surgical Pack

pre-registrations: Hitting 1,000,000 players pre-registrations: AMP-7 Assault Backpack and FA Multipurpose Chest Rig

pre-registrations: Hitting 2,000,000 pre-registrations: GB4 Helmet and KN Assault Body Armor

pre-registrations: Hitting 5,000,000 pre-registrations: AP tablet and AKM

pre-registrations: Hitting 10,000,000 pre-registrations: Class 4 Ammo Choice Bundle and AKM Full Bundle.

In addition, players can invite their friends and get rewards in this free-to-play game. One can get the referral link from the title’s website and copy it. Then, they can share this on Facebook, Twitter, or Whatsapp to earn referral rewards. Here are the details of referral rewards:

Inviting one friend: 1000 Battlefield Medikit and Standard Military Surgical

Inviting three friends: AK-74N and 5.45×39mm PP Ammunition - 120

Inviting five friends: 6B13 Body Armour, AK-74N, and 5.45×39mm PP Ammunition - 120

Inviting 15 friends: AKM Full Bundle

Players can claim rewards from in-game mail after this zombie survival game launches. Arena Breakout does not have an official release date yet. However, developers expect the title to release in July 2023.

