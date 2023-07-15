How to pre-register for Code Geass: Lost Stories? Rewards, features, and more

Code Geass: Lost Stories is an upcoming mobile game scheduled to release globally in 2023. It is the only official game for the award-winning anime series Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, developed by DMM Games. The story's backdrop is the same as the series, where Lelouch forms the order of the Black Knights and rebels against the Britannian Empire.

Players choose their preferred protagonists' gender and join forces with Lelouch to take revenge on the empire. Currently only available in Japan, global players can play the title soon, as it opens pre-registration for Android and iOS devices. The article details steps to pre-register, milestone rewards, and features.

Ways to pre-register for Code Geass: Lost Stories

Pre-registrations are open for the latest Code Geass game. (Image via Komoe Games)

Along with the anime's main story, the RPG title will offer spinoff narratives, including Akito the Exiled and Oz of the Reflection. Additionally, players can play the side stories centered around the main characters from the series.

Users can pre-register for Code Geass: Lost Stories on Google Play Store and the app store. There are also pre-registration rewards for each milestone the title achieves, which developers will distribute on the title's official release.

Here are the steps to pre-register for the title on Android and iOS:

Open Google Play Store on Android and the App Store for iOS devices. Type "Code Geass: Lost Stories" and hit search. After the results appear, click the title's icon to open the page. Tap the Install button with a clock icon on Android devices and the Pre-order button on iOS devices.

To claim the pre-registration rewards, users must log in to the title with the same email ID they used while pre-registering for this anime-based title.

Code Geass: Lost Stories Pre-registration rewards

Pre-registration milestones and rewards for Lost Stories. (Image via Komoe Games)

The developers set six pre-registration milestones for this mobile tower defense title. Here are the details of pre-registration milestones and the rewards each entails:

100,000 pre-registrations milestone: 600 Sakuradite

pre-registrations milestone: 600 150,000 pre-registrations milestone: 300 Sakuradite and Pilot Ohgi in Resistance Outfit

pre-registrations milestone: 300 and 200,000 pre-registrations milestone: 300 Sakuradite and Pilot Training Pack

pre-registrations milestone: 300 and 300,000 pre-registrations milestone: 300 Sakuradite and Knightmare Frame: Knight Police

pre-registrations milestone: 300 and 400,000 pre-registrations milestone: 300 Sakuradite and Knightmare Frame Enhancement Pack

pre-registrations milestone: 300 and 500,000 pre-registrations milestone: 1500 Sakuradite and Pilot Lelouch in School Uniform

Features of Code Geass: Lost Stories

Britannian Empire in Lost Stories. (Image via Komoe)

In Code Geass: Lost Stories, players will experience the anime protagonist Lelouch's story from a different perspective. Players play as a new protagonist (Male or Female) who also attends Ashford Academy's high school. They are living as Britannian concealing their half-Japanese identity after their parents' demise in a war due to the Britannian Empire's invasion of Japan, turning the country into Area 11.

Players can form and deploy a unique battle squad of all series' characters and Knightmare Frames. The title requires placing them in their optimal position and devising a great tactic to defeat the enemies.

Code Geass: Lost Stories offers intense strategic real-time combat with 3D-rendered battle sequences. It uses live 2D technology and voice actors for each character in the main story cutscenes. The male protagonist is voiced by Yuuma Uchida, and the female by Ayaka Oohashi. It features original anime Japanese voice actors for main characters such as Lelouch, Suzaku, C.C., Kallen, Clarice, Carly, and Anone.

