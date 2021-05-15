How to pre-register and download Free Fire Max's latest version in specific regions

Free Fire has come out as one of the leaders in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The game has thrived over the years and has accumulated an enormous audience worldwide.

Banking on its success, Garena has developed an enhanced version of the title, Free Fire Max. The aim is to deliver a premium gameplay experience with improved graphics, special effects animation, and more.

A unique aspect of this new title is that players can use their existing Free Fire accounts to play. Moreover, their progress will be maintained across the games simultaneously.

However, Free Fire Max is in the beta stage and is available in Malaysia, Bolivia, and Vietnam. Recently its pre-registrations started in the Middle East region.

Also read: How to get Free Fire Season 36 Elite Pass for cheap through the Mystery Shop

How to pre-register and download Free Fire Max

Pre-register

Here’s how players from the MENA region can pre-register for Free Fire Max:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire and tap on the “Calendar” (events) icon.

Click on the "Click Here" button

Step 2: Next, they should navigate through the Events tab and click on the “FFMAX” option before pressing the “Click Here” button.

Tap on the Pre-register now button.

Step 3: Players have to click on the “PRE-REGISTER NOW” button.

Press the “Confirm” button

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, and users must enter their email, select the required platform, and press the “Confirm” button.

The developers have set numerous milestone rewards, and all the players that have registered will be obtaining them. Users can acquire multiple other items by inviting their friends to pre-register.

Milestone rewards

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sooneeta: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

How to download

Currently, the download is available in only the three countries mentioned above. Users from these regions can follow these steps to avail of the game:

#1 - Google Play Store

Step 1: They can visit the Free Fire Max page on the Play Store here.

Step 2: Players have to then click on the “Download” button. The game will soon get downloaded on their Android devices.

#2 - APK and OBB files

Free Fire MAX zip file: Click here

(Size: 897MB)

Step 1: Users have to download the zip file from the link above and extract it to get the APK and OBB files of Free Fire Max.

Step 2: They must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option, then install the APK. But they should not open it.

Step 3: Players can copy the entire “com.dts.freefiremax” folder to Android/OBB. They will be able to enjoy playing Free Fire Max after the OBB file is copied.

Also read: Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021