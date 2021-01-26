How to pre-register for FAU-G before the official launch: Step-by-step guide

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards is the most awaited Indian-made mobile game. Since its announcement, players have been waiting ardently for its release.

Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG

The game was announced on September 4th by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as part of support for the AtmaNirbhar initiative. He also revealed that 20% of the revenue earned from the game would be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer: India’s Bravehearts Trust.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Launching in November 2020!

FAU-G was set to release in November 2020 but got delayed. The trailer came out on Dussehra 2020, receiving mixed reviews.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G!



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

It was finally revealed on January 3rd that FAU-G would be released on January 26th.

It was finally revealed on January 3rd that FAU-G would be released on January 26th. Since it is the Indian Republic Day, the enthusiasm of the players has been sky-high.

Finally, the wait is over, and the players will hopefully be able to enjoy the game today. FAU-G will revolve around the struggles faced by Indian soldiers in the cold northern borders of the country. They have to ward off enemies and be a part of the special unit of FAU-G commandos, who are willing to sacrifice their lives for the security of the nation.

How to pre-register for FAU-G before official launch

Pre-registrations for FAU-G started on November 30th. Much to the surprise of the developers, there were over a million pre-registrations within the first 24 hours.

Players need to follow these steps for pre-registering:

Step 1: They need to search for FAU-G on the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Users have to click the green button which says ‘Pre-register.’

Step 3: They need to click the ‘OK’ button when the dialogue box appears. Gamers can also choose the option ‘Install when available.’

