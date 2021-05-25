How to pre-register for Free Fire Bangladesh's dedicated server

Free Fire is one of the leading mobile battle royale titles with a massive audience worldwide. The game has numerous servers, with Garena rapidly increasing its number to further refine the overall user experience.

Free Fire players from Bangladesh had been eagerly waiting for a dedicated game server. Finally, the developers have announced the exclusive server for the nation through a social media post. The server will launch on June 8, 2021.

A dedicated server would mean exclusive in-game content, a better-optimized experience, and more esports tournaments and events.

Players will have to register for the dedicated Bangladesh Server before June 8, 2021; here is a guide for the same.

Step-by-step guide to register for Free Fire Bangladesh's dedicated server

It is essential to note that only users from the Bangladesh region can go ahead with the registrations because the data transfer will be irreversible. Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register themselves:

Step 1: Users must first open Garena Free Fire and visit the events section by clicking the "calendar" icon.

Click on the "Go To" button

Step 2: Tap the "Go To" button under the "Bangladesh Server" segment.

A pop-up will appear confirming the pre-registration

Step 3: Tap on the "Pre-register" button to complete the registration successfully. Also, a pop-up will appear confirming the same.

Players who have mistakenly registered for the Bangladesh server need not worry, as Free Fire has responded to this query in the post's comments section. The comment reads:

Response of Garena Free Fire

"We would like to inform you that even if you have registered for the BD server by accident, your UIDs will not be transferred. It will continue to stay on the current server and will not be affected. However, we urge you not to register if you're not from the BD region because the server transfer will be irreversible."

All pre-registered users will receive an exclusive BD t-shirt as a reward. In the meantime, there are other items up for grabs when a specific number of pre-registrations have been achieved.

Rewards

Post 3 million pre-registrations, players will receive a mask. And at the 8 million mark, a unique machete skin will be provided.

Invite and win

In addition to that, players can earn other rewards by inviting their friends. However, it is worth noting that an invite will only be considered when the friend logs into Free Fire a week after the server launch, i.e., between June 9 and June 15.

Also, the Partner Program will be expanded to Bangladesh, which now invites content creators from Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. Of course, there are specific pre-requisites, including the minimum number of followers and subscribers, but just meeting them doesn’t guarantee an entry.

Partner Program

