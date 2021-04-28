Garena developed Free Fire Max to offer players an enhanced and premium battle royale experience. The improved version of Free Fire incorporates better graphics, visuals, audio effects, and other features.
Moreover, it has a unique aspect known as Firelink Technology which basically connects both the titles. Progress and items are saved between Free Fire and Free Fire Max.
Recently, the pre-registration for Free Fire Max has commenced in the MENA region. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to pre-register for Free Fire Max.
How to pre-register for Free Fire Max in the MENA region
Players from the MENA region can follow the steps given below to register for Free Fire Max:
Step 1: First, open Free Fire on the device and tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon located on the right side of the screen.
Step 2: Navigate through the events section and tap on the ‘FFMAX’ tab. Users must then tap on the banner.
Step 3: They will be redirected to the pre-registration page. Tap on the "PRE-REGISTER NOW" button.
Step 4: Enter the email into the text field and choose the required platform. Finally, click on the ‘Confirm’ button.
Developers of Free Fire have set several pre-registration milestones, and all players who have registered will be receiving the rewards. They are as follows:
- 100000 users - 5x Pet Food
- 250000 users - 5x Gold Royale Vouchers
- 500000 users - Max Skyracer
- 1000000 users - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
- 2000000 users - Max Raychaser (Bundle)
Apart from this, users can also obtain several other items by inviting their friends to pre-register:
- 1 user - 500x Universal Fragment
- 2 users - Map Zapping Loot Box
- 3 users - 3x Weapon Royale Vouchers
- 4 users - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
- 5 users - 2x Incubator Vouchers
Moreover, there is an exclusive 'Invite to Win' reward for the top 10 - Max Raycatcher (Bundle).
