FF Saroj Gamer's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

FF Saroj Gamer is a budding Indian Free Fire content creator. He frequently uploads videos of his gameplay on YouTube. He has 1.54 million subscribers on his channel.

This article looks at FF Saroj Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, income, and other details.

FF Saroj Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

FF Saroj Gamer's Free Fire ID is 1102578002.

Lifetime stats

FF Saroj Gamer's lifetime stats

FF Saroj Gamer has played 2782 squad matches and has won on 344 occasions, making his win rate 12.36%. He has 7872 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.23.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 3718 games and has triumphed in 97 of them, translating to a win rate of 2.60%. He bagged 10028 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.77 in this mode.

FF Saroj Gamer has also played 9173 solo matches and has secured 582 victories, maintaining a win rate of 6.34%. With a K/D ratio of 2.94, he has 25230 frags in these matches.

Ranked stats

FF Saroj Gamer's ranked stats

FF Saroj Gamer has played 460 squad games in the current ranked season and has 21 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 4.56%. He killed 1202 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.74 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1239 ranked duo matches and has 12 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 0.96%. With 3336 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.72.

FF Saroj Gamer has 72 wins in 525 ranked solo games, making his win rate 13.71%. He has 2044 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.51 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

FF Saroj Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, FF Saroj Gamer's monthly earnings range from $3.9K to $61.8K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are between $46.3K and $741.3K.

FF Saroj Gamer's YouTube channel

FF Saroj Gamer has been creating content on his YouTube channel for over a year, with the first video uploaded back in March 2020. He currently has 418 videos and 265 million combined views on his channel.

Readers can click here to visit FF Saroj Gamer's YouTube channel.

