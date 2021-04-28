How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop after OB27 update

Free Fire has a wide assortment of exclusive items that players can obtain by using diamonds, which are the in-game currency.

One of the best ways to purchase Free Fire diamonds is by using top-up websites. Games Kharido and Codashop are two of the most popular top-up websites in the Free Fire community.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how to top up Free Fire diamonds via Games Kharido and Codashop.

How can players top up Free Fire Diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop?

Games Kharido

Games Kharido offers Free Fire players a 100% top up bonus (Image via Games Kharido)

Players can follow the steps given below to top up diamonds via Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players should first head to the official Games Kharido website. They can click on the link below to do so:

Official Games Kharido website: Click here.

Step 2: Players should then tap on the Free Fire option and log in via either of the methods - Player ID or Facebook.

Step 3: Next, they should select the number of diamonds they want to purchase and the mode of payment. Diamonds will be credited to their account after successful payment.

Here are the prices of Free Fire diamonds on Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

– 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

– 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

– 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

– 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

– 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

– 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

Codashop

Players can purchase diamonds directly by entering their Player ID (Image via Codashop)

Players can follow the steps given below to top up diamonds via Codashop:

Step 1: Players must visit the official website of Codashop. They can do so by clicking here.

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the ‘Free Fire’ option and enter their Player ID in the respective text field.

Step 3: Players should then select the required recharge/top and payment option. Once the payment has been successfully processed, the diamonds will soon be credited to the player's Free Fire account.

Here are the prices of Free Fire diamonds on Codashop:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

- 50 diamonds INR 80 - 100 diamonds

- 100 diamonds INR 240 - 310 diamonds

- 310 diamonds INR 400 - 520 diamonds

- 520 diamonds INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

- 1060 diamonds INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

- 2180 diamonds INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

